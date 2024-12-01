Former Florida Commit Flips Pledge from FSU
A former Florida Gators commit is, once again, flipping his commitment.
Four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph, who was previously committed to Florida from January to April of 2024, has flipped his pledge from Florida State to Georgia Tech, he announced Sunday. His decision comes a day after the Seminoles' 31-11 loss to the Gators, which moved FSU to 2-10 to finish the 2024 season.
Joseph is just the latest recruit to leave the Seminoles' 2025 recruiting class.
Recently, the Gators flipped four-star quarterback Tramell Jones, three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis and four-star running back Byron Louis. Florida is also in contention to flip five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who was in attendence for Saturday's game.
The Gators are currently battling LSU for a flip while the Seminoles try to hold onto its prized recruit.
With early national signing day and the opening of the transfer portal approaching, Florida is turning its attention to finalizing its high school class while retaining those who may leave, according to quarterback DJ Lagway.
"I'm definitely going to be involved in recruiting and the transfer portal, but the biggest thing is just trying to keep the guys that we have here,” Lagway said after the win over Florida State.
Head coach Billy Napier explained after Saturday's win that Florida's evaluations haven't been the issue with recruiting. It's been the struggle to get wins. However, three-straight victories to end the regular season, including two over ranked opponents, put the Gators in prime position to finish with a high-ranked class.
"We've done a good job evaluating players and recruiting players," he said. "That's not been our issue here. What we needed to do is prove ourselves on the grass, prove to recruits that we can teach and develop players and that our formula works and win. There's nothing that is better for recruiting than winning. Ultimately, I think that's kind of been the final piece of the puzzle is some stability and prove it between the lines that your formula works. And I think we've done that for the last couple of weeks."