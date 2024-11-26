FSU Commit Thinks DJ Lagway Leads Gators to National Championship
The Florida Gators have completely turned the tables on their season. The first half of the season was so brutal that head coach Billy Napier held on to his job by a thread. Now, they're receiving votes in the AP Poll, raking in the recruits and going bowling after two big SEC wins.
Much of this credit goes to the true freshman, quarterback DJ Lagway. As a starter, Lagway is 4-1 this season and might have been 5-0 if he didn't get hurt in the Georgia game. He's the real deal, and expectations are high. Florida State's five-star offensive line commit Solomon Thomas might have one of the highest opinions.
'I see Florida winning a national championship with Lagway'," Solomon told Gators Online (On3).
With the state of Florida Football the last few seasons, that's quite the leap.
Perhaps that is a sign that the Gators can flip him - stick another dagger into their nosediving rival. It's a realistic possibility. Thomas announced the Gators were still in the running for him.
"It is between Florida State, Florida and LSU," Thomas told On3.
Solomon is the No. 13 player in the country, the No. 3 player at his position and the top player from Florida, according to ESPN.
Currently, no projections have him flipping his commitment from one rival to another. But if the offensive lineman is still keeping an eye on them, there's a chance.
FSU recruits have been jumping ship as the season continues its tailspin. After going 13-1 last season, FSU is now 2-9 on the season. Before the win over FCS Charleston Southern on Saturday, they were on a six-game losing streak. They've scored 20 points against an FBS team just once, and it was during Week Zero loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. So, they haven't done that on American soil this season.
The Gators have already flipped three recruits from FSU in the last few weeks. Running back Byron Louis flipped his commitment on Tuesday. He joined four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis as a fellow defector to rival Florida.
Florida now has the 17th-ranked recruiting class in the country and the 10th ranked in the SEC. It's a strong climb backup from hanging around in the mid-40s for most of the season.
Depending on Thomas' decisions about his future, that ranking could bump up a bit more.