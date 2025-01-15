Former Gators' Target Back on the Market
SEATTLE -- Florida Gators fans may remember the program's recent pursuit of transfer portal wide receiver Johntay Cook II, the former Texas Longhorn that ultimately signed with the University of Washington.
Just over a week has gone by since Washington’s winter academic quarter kicked off on Jan.6, but the Seattle Times has reported that he is already no longer a part of the Huskies' football program.
Although Cook II became a Husky, he was also being heavily pursued by the University of Florida. Just four days before committing to Washington, On3 Sports’ Peter Nakos predicted that Cook II would decide to attend Florida. He visited the University of Florida on the weekend of December 21-22.
The former five-star recruit committed to Washington on Dec. 28, after playing parts of two seasons at the University of Texas. Through 20 games with the Longhorns, Cook II caught 16 passes for 273 yards. While he has seen limited action on the field, Cook has flashed his potential on occasion.
During Texas’ win against the University of Texas San Antonio this season, Cook II caught three passes, finishing with two touchdowns.
As a transfer portal prospect, 247Sports rated Cook II as a three-star prospect.
This recruiting cycle is not the first time that the 6-foot and 185-pound receiver has strongly considered Florida. As a high school recruit, Cook II was pursued by Florida’s wide receiver coach Keary Colbert, even setting up an official visit.
In the class of 2023, Cook II was a five-star recruit (No.4 wide receiver, No.6 player in Texas) according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. Besides Florida and Texas, he was also recruited by Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama, among others.
While his departure from Washington may seem like a new opportunity for Florida to step up to the plate, the Gators receiver room has become a bit crowded in recent weeks. Up to this point, there has been no indication that Florida plans to recruit Cook II again.
The Gators signed a four-prospect receiver class in five-stars Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III alonside four-star Naeshaun Montgomery and three-star Muizz Tounkara. Florida also added former UCLA receiver J. Michael Sturdivant in its portal class.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.