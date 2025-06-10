Former Gators WR Praises Billy Gonzales After Recent Commitment
The Florida Gators have had little issue recruiting receivers over the last few seasons, and that was evident last season with a pair of five-stars in Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson to go with four-star Naeshaun Montgomery and three-star Muizz Tounkara.
On Sunday, UF receivers coach Billy Gonzales received his first commit of the 2026 class in Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star Justin Williams. After celebrating the acquisition, one of Gonzales' best receivers across his three stints with the Gators joined in to praise the longtime receivers' coach.
Dallas Baker, now the receivers' coach at Baylor and who played for Gonzales at UF during the 2005 and 2006 seasons, highlighted Gonzales' ability to develop and mentorship as Baker pursued a career in the same field.
"I’m that dude and believe I’m that dude because of him. I believe I’m a better coach than him and if I don’t think that he’ll kick my butt," Baker wrote. "THIS MAN IS GOAT G for a reason!!!! love you pops PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME sincerely dallas baker THE TOUCHDOWN MAKER (thank you for that)."
In his four-year career with the Gators, Baker saw his best success with Gonzales has his position coach, racking up 1,617 yards and 15 touchdowns on 112 receptions across the 2005 and 2006 seasons.
Now, 20 years since his first season with the Gators, Gonzales has helped lead a complete turnaround at recruiting the receiver position, a struggle for the Gators under previous head coach Dan Mullen during Gonzales' second stint.
Rather than emphasize pure size, Florida has emphasized speed to go with size under head coach Billy Napier. Although not Napier's first receivers coach, Gonzales has fit in nicely, helping Florida bring in the
Gonzales has been integral in the recruitment of Florida's receivers over the last two years with six total high school additions and two portal additions in Chimere Dike, a Fourth-Round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Elijhah Badger.
Now, Gonzales is working to build another strong recruiting class, starting with a commitment from Williams.
"He's an amazing person," Williams said of Gonzales on Sunday after leaving his visit. "He's the best coach I've ever been around. I can just tell that from previous visits... As a coach, he has his track record, and I really believe he can get me where I want to go, and that's the NFL."
Florida is also in strong contention for a pair of five-star receivers in Calvin Russell and Cederian Morgan, who named the Gators as one of his top two schools, as well as four-star Somourian Wingo, who has been predicted to choose Florida.
It remains to be seen which of the three, if any, the Gators will add with Williams in the 2026 recruiting class, but Gonzales' track record gives Florida a strong chance to add at least one.