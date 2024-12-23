Gators Add TE to 2025 Class
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following the addition of five-star receiver Dallas Wilson to its 2025 high school recruiting class, the Florida Gators have made another late addition with two-star tight end Cameron Kossman of Chesterfield (Mo.) Marquette joining the class on Monday.
He is expected to be a mid-year enrollee, according to On3's Corey Bender.
Kossman (6-6, 240 pounds) is rated as the No. 172 tight end prospect nationally by 247 Sports.
Previously committed to Penn, Kossman became a target for the Gators following the decommitment of four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, who signed with Florida State after differences with the UF staff over a position fit, and missing out on three-star Caden Piening, who held firm to his pledge to UCF.
He took a visit with the Gators over the weekend after the team's 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl after earning an offer from the program on Dec. 19.
Kossman is the second tight end to join the Gators' 2025 recruiting class, which jumped to No. 10 in 247 Sports' class rankings after Wilson's signing, alongside three-star prospect Micah Jones, who signed with the program in early December.
Kossman is expected to be a depth piece as a true freshman while developing behind established veterans Hayden Hansen and Tony Livingston. The Gators will also have rising redshirt freshman Amir Jackson, Jones and veteran walk-on Caleb Rillos in the rotation.
Florida lost Arlis Boardingham, Gavin Hill and walk-on Dawson Johnson to the NCAA Transfer Portal after the conclusion of the regular season.