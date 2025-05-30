All Gators

Gators Battling Two Rivals for 4-Star WR

Brandon Bennett will visit Florida on June 13.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators freshman receiver Dallas Wilson works on separation with assistant coach Billy Gonzales.
Florida Gators freshman receiver Dallas Wilson works on separation with assistant coach Billy Gonzales. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
The Florida Gators are in a tight battle with two heated rivals for a one of the best receivers in the sunshine state.

Plantation (Fla.) four-star Brandon Bennett, the No. 16 receiver in the ESPN 300, released his final three schools on Friday with Florida listed beside Florida State and Georgia.

Bennett's decision to trim to the three aforementioned schools comes as a bit of a surprise as Miami seemingly led for his services in January with a prediction in favor of the Hurricanes from On3's Stephen Wagner.

Now, the Gators, Bulldogs and Seminoles will each get a chance to make an impression this summer as Bennett (6-0, 170 pounds) will officially visit each school. He will start with Georgia this weekend before trips to Florida State the weekend of June 6 and Florida the weekend of June 13.

Bennett does not have a commitment date finalized.

The four-star is the latest in high-rated receivers to include the Florida among his top schools.

Five-star Calvin Russell has the Gators in his top eight ahead of a July 5 commitment, five-star Cederian Morgan has Florida in his top six with plans to commit on July 2, four-star Craig Dandridge has Florida among his top six and local four-star athlete Justin Williams has the Gators in his top five.

Florida Gators on SI is keeping track of every recruiting move by the Gators, from commitments to prospects of note to the summer official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

Published
