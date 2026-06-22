Gators Add 5-Star Specialist to 2027 Recruiting Class

The Florida Gators on Monday landed its second special teams commitment of the 2027 cycle by adding Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta kicker Aaron McWilliams, who earned an offer over the weekend.

McWilliams (6-0, 184 pounds) is rated as the No. 8 kicker and the No. 8 punter in the country by Kohl's Professional Camps

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to showcase my talent at the next level. I’m incredibly grateful to my family for their unwavering support and to my coaches for their guidance and belief in me throughout this journey. This is just the beginning GO GATORS," he wrote in his announcement.

1000% 🐊COMMITTED🐊



First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to showcase my talent at the next level. I’m incredibly grateful to my family for their unwavering support and to my coaches for their guidance and belief in me throughout this… pic.twitter.com/yfBqKl1XgQ — Aaron mcwilliams (@AMcwilliams27) June 22, 2026

McWilliams had long been targeted by Florida special teams coach Johnathan Galante, according to 247 Sports' Tyler Harden, before receiving his offer on Saturday. He starred during the Gators' "Friday Night Lights" camp the night before, which ultimately led to his offer. He also visited Florida earlier in the month.

As a combo kicker/punter, McWilliams' versatility stood out to Florida as he can provide depth immediately at both spots before competing to be a starter.

“My freshman year, there will be a senior punter and a junior kicker. They want me to be the backup for both positions," he said, via Rivals' Blake Alderman. "I can take up less space on the bus, but I can also help the team out. That made me more valuable as a player to them. I can sit one year, and then whatever position the coaches want me to be, I would have a good chance of being the starter.”

McWilliams is now the 24th commitment in the Gators' class and second specialist, coming behind long snapper Jaydee Lane. Florida's class is also in a position to keep growing over the summer as four-star corner Raheem Floyd will announce his decision on July 1, and three-star safety Kamauri Whitfield will announce his decision on July 6.

Both are predicted to choose Florida at this time.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class as the season approaches.

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