Gators Predicted to Land Top CB Target After Official Visit

Days removed from his official visit to Florida, East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star corner Raheem Floyd appears poised to land with the Gators. On Tuesday, multiple predictions from On3/Rivals came in for the top-100 2027 recruit to choose Florida over Missouri.

Floyd, ESPN's No. 96 overall recruit and No. 11 corner, was predicted to choose Florida by On3/Rivals' Corey Bender, Greg Smith, Allen Trieu and Steve Wiltfong. He is considered Florida's No. 1 target at corner.

🚨 New Prediction at @GatorsOnline 🚨



Just submitted an RPM pick for the Florida Gators to land their No. 1 target at a defensive position 👀🐊



Here is why: https://t.co/effycghxGv (On3+) @Rivals pic.twitter.com/VrALSYcsQ2 — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) June 17, 2026

Floyd visited Florida last weekend, after which he said it was even between the Gators and Missouri. He is set to announce his decision on June 1. He specifically pointed to conversations with head coach Jon Sumrall, corners coach Brandon Harris and corner Cormani McClain as highlights.

“The highlights, just being here with the coaches, they have great coaches here,” he said, according to Gator Country's Andrew Spivey. "It’s a great facility and a great place to be. I feel like they can win a national championship and it would be a great place to be.”

Should Floyd ultimately choose Florida, he would be the third blue-chip corner in the Gators' 2027 recruiting class after Amare Nugent and Aamaury Fountain, likely rounding out the corners group in the class. A commitment would also go a long way as the Gators look to get back inside the top-three nationally, a position it lost after recent recruit ranking updates and after four-star offensive lineman Kennedee Jackson flipped to Georgia.

The Gators could also receive a minor push for that spot this week with three-star linebacker Tre Geathers, who is predicted to choose Florida, set to announce his decision on Thursday.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class as the season approaches.

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