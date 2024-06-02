Gators Leave Impression on Top OL Target, FSU Lean
Four-star tackle Ziyare Addison (Tampa, Fla.), one of the Florida Gators’ top targets for its 2025 recruiting class, has a flexible top-five schools in his mind. The all could change down the stretch in his recruitment, he told Gators Illustrated following his official visit in Gainesville.
At the moment, Addison said he feels that Florida State, UCLA, Georgia, Penn State and Florida will be the main schools down the stretch, but he hasn’t counted out schools such as Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia in his recruitment.
“I had the premiere schools in (his top-9 announcement). My opinion changes every week. So, you never know. I got the West coast schools in there. I may not even stay in the state, but Florida made a great impression on me,” he said.
Addison will take an official visit to Oregon next weekend before traveling to Penn State and FSU in that order. He added that he may take unofficial visits to Michigan and Ohio State before he announces his commitment.
Addison also explained that while he doesn’t have a specific commitment date decided, the goal is to have an announcement made in August, but he may push it back.
As far as Florida’s chances go, Addison left his visit saying Florida was very much inside his top-five despite the flexibility with his choices.
“It went really well. It was very informative about everything. Not just with me but with my family” he said. “I was able to chop it up with a couple of the players. Get an idea and see the vision lined up with what Coach Napier was saying. I really got a good idea of what Florida has to offer.”
Unlike the other schools on his list, Florida stands out in Addison’s mind due to its two on-field offensive line coaches in Rob Sale and Jonathan DeCoster, both of which have coached in the NFL, alongside quality control specialist Kaleb Johnson.
“(Florida) has three great offensive line coaches that are able to develop on all different levels. That’s very key to me,” he said.
Addison also discussed the culture surrounding the program. After three-straight losing seasons, including two under the current staff, Addison said he sees the program moving in a positive direction.
“Just the last few practices, the aura’s different. There’s a change in culture. I feel like that’s a key thing with Florida is you’ve got to change the culture, and that culture changing is really what Coach Napier was preaching last year.”
It’s no secret that Florida has struggled to close on top talent on the offensive line over the past few years, but the most-recent official visit with Addison seems to have improved their chances with a player that has been considered an FSU lean.