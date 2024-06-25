All Gators

Gators Predicted to Land 4-Star Wide Receiver Over FSU, Others

The Florida Gators appear to be in good shape to add their first wide receiver to their recruiting Class of 2025.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales
Florida Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales / Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As the Florida Gators look to continue adding to its 2025 recruiting class, it may not have to wait long. 

Four-star receiver target Joshua Moore, who ranks as a top-10 receiver in his class, has Florida as a finalist with Florida State, Miami and Georgia as other contenders. As it stands, the Gators seem to be the front-runner for Moore’s commitment with the Seminoles rounding out his top-two. 

Moore will reveal his decision on Wednesday, according to 247 Sports, a day after he previously announced he would.

Recently, the Gators received two crystal balls from 247 Sports and multiple predictions from On3 to land a pledge from Moore. He visited Gainesville during the first major recruiting weekend of the summer and praised Florida for wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and quarterback DJ Lagway. 

“They’ve got a general, a quarterback,” he said after his visit. “Everybody else ain’t got a quarterback. They’ve got academic support, and they’re building something.” 

Moore visited FSU and Miami after and was scheduled to see Georgia to conclude his summer-official visits. However, he canceled his trip to Athens and revealed his commitment date shortly after. 

"It went great. It went way better than I expected," Moore said of his visit to FSU. "They answered a lot of my questions, a lot of my concerns got relieved and it just went great. I'm feeling good about FSU."

Currently, the Gators have no commitments from receivers following the de-commitment of three-star receiver Josiah Abdullah, which is considered a “mutual parting of ways.” 

Florida’s 2025 class, which is currently made up of six total commits, ranks No. 71 in the country, according to 247 Sports. With a plethora of targets set to commit over the next month, a commitment from Moore could be another stepping stone into a strong July for the Gators.

Published
Cam Parker

CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting