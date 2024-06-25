Gators Predicted to Land 4-Star Wide Receiver Over FSU, Others
As the Florida Gators look to continue adding to its 2025 recruiting class, it may not have to wait long.
Four-star receiver target Joshua Moore, who ranks as a top-10 receiver in his class, has Florida as a finalist with Florida State, Miami and Georgia as other contenders. As it stands, the Gators seem to be the front-runner for Moore’s commitment with the Seminoles rounding out his top-two.
Moore will reveal his decision on Wednesday, according to 247 Sports, a day after he previously announced he would.
Recently, the Gators received two crystal balls from 247 Sports and multiple predictions from On3 to land a pledge from Moore. He visited Gainesville during the first major recruiting weekend of the summer and praised Florida for wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and quarterback DJ Lagway.
“They’ve got a general, a quarterback,” he said after his visit. “Everybody else ain’t got a quarterback. They’ve got academic support, and they’re building something.”
Moore visited FSU and Miami after and was scheduled to see Georgia to conclude his summer-official visits. However, he canceled his trip to Athens and revealed his commitment date shortly after.
"It went great. It went way better than I expected," Moore said of his visit to FSU. "They answered a lot of my questions, a lot of my concerns got relieved and it just went great. I'm feeling good about FSU."
Currently, the Gators have no commitments from receivers following the de-commitment of three-star receiver Josiah Abdullah, which is considered a “mutual parting of ways.”
Florida’s 2025 class, which is currently made up of six total commits, ranks No. 71 in the country, according to 247 Sports. With a plethora of targets set to commit over the next month, a commitment from Moore could be another stepping stone into a strong July for the Gators.