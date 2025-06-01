Gators 'Still on Top' for 4-Star DL Vodney Cleveland
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already naming the Florida Gators as his leader last month, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland on Sunday reiterated the program's standing in his recruitment after leaving his official visit.
"Florida's still on top," he said.
This weekend's official visit marked his fourth time visiting campus in 2025, and established relationships with head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Gerald Chatman are the bases of why the Gators are seen as the favorite.
"I would definitely say Coach Napier," Cleveland said on what keeps bringing him back to Florida. "Just seeing what he's building here, just as a team, also just like what he's building and getting the certain guys, like, off the field, you know, just with life outside of football, and just make him a better young man and person."
Rated as 247 Sports' No. 5 defensive line recruit in the country, Cleveland already holds multiple predictions to pick the Gators with Texas and Georgia seemingly being the main contenders who are battling for his services. He will visit Georgia next week before a trip to Texas the week after.
Auburn, North Carolina and Miami compose the rest of his top six.
While the Gators are the leaders, the other schools will have the opportunity to make their cases while listing what traits he's looking for in a school.
"Just that communication, that relationship where I feel comfortable," he said. "Also with the academic part of it."
On the field, Cleveland said he fits seamlessly into the Gators' scheme at both the three-tech end position and at nose tackle. Additionally, Chatman's hands-on coaching style appeals to Cleveland.
"He's going to coach you hard and get you better," Cleveland said. "He's still going to love you, but when helmets come on and you're on that grass, he's on you... I'm used to that type of coaching. That's what I want."
A commitment is expected to be announced shortly after he wraps up his official visit schedule, but the Gators will likely remain the favorite barring any sudden changes.
"They stand out to me way different that everybody else," Cleveland said of Florida.
