Gators In Contention for Four-Star DL
The Florida Gators continue to look to build its trenches, and now its in contention for a blue-chip defensive lineman in the class of 2026.
Four-star Vodney Cleveland of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker High School on Tuesday released his top six schools, which is comprised of Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Texas and North Carolina. Cleveland (6-4, 308 pounds), who is a consensus top 15 defensive line recruit, was previously committed to Alabama.
As things stand, Auburn seems to be the team to watch, according to On3 and Rivals. However, that hasn't swayed Florida from making progress with Cleveland. The Gators have been active communicators and hosted Cleveland for a visit earlier this month.
The Gators have two commits in the 2026 recruiting class with four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star safety Devin Jackson. Florida recently lost four-star corner Jaelen Waters, although Waters has since scheduled a visit with the Gators.
That being said, Florida has put itself in a position to possibly land more with multiple high-rated prospects after being named as a finalist for eight other prospects.
Four-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo included Florida in his top eight, four-star safety Bralan Womack put the Gators in his top four, five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho had Florida in his top 11, four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter named the Gators in his top five and four-star offensive lineman Heze Kent had Florida in his top five.
Additionally, the Gators are finalists for four-star athlete Tyriq Green, four-star running back Jonaz Walton and four-star interior lineman Canon Pickett.