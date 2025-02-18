Gators In Contention for Four-Star DL

NEWS: Four-Star DL Vodney Cleveland is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 305 DL from Birmingham, AL is one of the Top DL in the ‘26 Class



Was previously committed to Alabama



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ByZF7YRc8O pic.twitter.com/jVPWoUDlSB