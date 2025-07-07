Nation's No. 2 LB Prospect Commits to Gators
Long predicted to choose Florida, Lakeland (Fla.) four-star linebacker Malik Morris on Monday committed to the Gators over Miami and Texas A&M. He also had Alabama, Georgia and Missouri in his top 6.
ESPN's No. 2 linebacker recruit in the country, according to ESPN, Morris was previously predicted to choose Florida by On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender.
Morris visited Florida the weekend of June 13 and confirmed that the Gators were still trending towards being his top school.
"The visit was amazing," he said. "You know, coming to this program, I already knew what was going on. I felt comfortable with it, and now it's just a bigger step the next point of where we can go with this in the recruiting process."
However, he still had visits to Colorado and Missouri still on the table before making his final decision, although he admitted he was just taking those visits for his family.
"I'm just being completely honest, those are just trips I'm taking for my family. I'm gonna take the opportunity to seize the moment, get see things they haven't seen," he said. "I've been in Colorado. My little brother haven't been in Colorado. So let them get that experience and meet Deion (Sanders)."
Still, his visit with the Gators solidified everything he needed to know about the program, leading many to believe a commitment to the program could come in the near future.
"(The visit) solidified everything. It solidified everything on why this place really stands with me," he said. "I've already been here so many times. So I'm familiar with the whole staff."
Morris is Florida's first linebacker commit since seeing four-star Izayia Williams flip to Ole Miss and the 16th overall pledge in the class.
15 of the 16 commits joined during the summer in four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star guard G'Nivre Carr, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star receiver Justin Williams, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star receiver Marquez Daniel, five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy, four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem, three-star tackle Javarii Luckas, four-star corner CJ Bronaugh and four-star guard Desmond Green all committing in June.
Additionally, four-star corner CJ Hester and four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil joined the class in July.
Florida also is not done recruiting the linebacker position as the leaders for four-star DQ Forkpa and after recently hosting Williams for an official visit. Forkpa, as well as four-star tight end Heze Kent, will be announcing his decision on Saturday.
Additionally, the Gators are one of three finalists for four-star edge rusher KJ Ford, who will announce his decision on Friday.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.