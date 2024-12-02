OL Mike Williams to Transfer from Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators freshman offensive lineman Mike Williams on Monday announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Dec. 9. He leaves the program without appearing in a game and with all four years of eligibility remaining.
"To Coach Nap, Coach Sale and the University of Florida staff, thank you for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams of playing football and for all you have done for me over the past year," Williams posted via his personal X account. "To Gator Nation, thank you for your unwavering support and for making me feel so welcomed. This place and you all will forever hold a special place in my heart. To my teammates, the brotherhood we've built is unmatched, and I've found lifelong friends here.
"With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining."
Williams, originally from Upper Marlboro (Md.) joined Florida as a three-star tackle in its 2024 recruiting class. He chose the Gators over offers from USC, Michigan State, Miami and others after previously decommitting from South Carolina.
With his departure, Williams is the third Gator to make his transfer plans public on Monday after edge rushers Quincy Ivory and Bryce Capers. Overall, Williams is the sixth Florida player to leave the program via the portal, joining walk-on safety Ahman Covington, receiver Andy Jean, edge rusher Justus Boone, Ivory and walk-on Capers.
In Williams' spot, Florida has recruited two tackles in four-star Tavaris Dice and three-star Jahari Medlock in its 2025 class. Early National Signing Day is on Wednesday. The Gators are also expected to be active once the portal opens next week.