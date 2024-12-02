All Gators

Gators Losing Two Edge Rushers to Portal

Edge rushers Quincy Ivory and Bryce Capers are set to depart from the Florida Gators.

Florida Gators defensive end Quincy Ivory (48) almost blocks a punt by Arkansas Razorbacks punter Max Fletcher (31) at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in the first half against Arkansas. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Two more Florida Gators are set to depart from the program just days after the team's 31-11 win over FSU to conclude the regular season.

Redshirt junior edge rusher Quincy Ivory and walk-on redshirt sophomore edge rusher Bryce Capers are both planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Dec. 9. Ivory, who will have one year of eligibility left, leaves after two seasons with the program, while Capers, who has two years of eligibility left, departs after three seasons.

Podcast Stadium and Gale first reported the news with On3's Pete Nakos shortly reporting after.

Ivory first joined Florida prior to the 2023 season after a season at junior college. He began his career with Mississippi Valley State in 2021 before transferring to East Los Angeles CC in 2022, where he had 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles-for-loss in 10 games.

In 2023, he made one solo stop in eight appearances for the Gators, and he's played in 10 of Florida's 12 games this season, although he did not record a stat in that time.

Meanwhile, Capers joined Florida for Billy Napier's first season in 2022 as a preferred walk-on, where he played in three games and redshirted. Since then, he's only appeared in one game, the Gators' win over Samford this season as a reserve. He did not record a stat in three seasons with the program.

Ivory and Capers become the fourth and fifth Gators to announce plans to enter the transfer portal. The two edge rushers were preceded by walk-on safety Ahman Covington, wide receiver Andy Jean and edge rusher Justus Boone.

