SEC Commit Expected To Take Official Visit to Florida Gators
The Florida Gators look to pry away a blue-chip recruit from a fellow SEC program. According to 247Sports’ Tyler Harden on X, Auburn Tigers commit Hezekiah Harris will take an official visit to Florida June 6. He has been pledged to the Tigers since July 2024.
Harris is currently Auburn’s highest-ranked commit, ranking No.103 overall and No. 8 in Alabama, according to 247Sports. He is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound edge rusher from Mae Jamison (Ala.) High School. The Gators offered in May 2024.
The Alabama native is part of a talented list the Gators have for edge targets in the 2026 class. Others the Gators are targeting are five-star Trenton Henderson and four-stars Jake Kreul, KJ Ford, Nolan Wilson, Luke Wafle and Asharri Charles.
Additionally, with the news that Harris will be visiting, three of the names previously listed will be on campus this weekend. Harris, Kreul and Ford are expected to be in town on visits.
Florida has been heating up lately in the 2026 class, securing three of their four commits this cycle since May 18.
They kicked off their run with a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez. After that, the Gators secured verbal pledges from three-star offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr and four-star Kaiden Hall following their official visits to Gainesville this past weekend. The one Gators commit leading the charge is four-star quarterback Will Griffin, who has been a part of the class since June 2024.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.