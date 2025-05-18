BREAKING: DL Commits to Florida During Official Visit
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Leaving his visit with the Florida Gators, Cleveland (Oh.) Glenville three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez on Sunday committed to the program. Perez is Florida's first commitment of the summer and second overall pledge in the class.
Perez (6-4, 330 pounds), Rivals' No. 28 overall defensive lineman in the class, also plans on cancelling his scheduled official visits to Vanderbilt (May 30), Wisconsin (June 6), Cincinnati (June 13) and Ohio State (20).
"For me, it's shut down. I committed today. So, therefore, it's Gator time," he said after leaving his visit. "Ain't no more room for no one else in my opinion. It's time to put in that work."
He was originally predicted to choose Florida by On3's Steve Wiltfong and Corey Bender earlier in the day.
"For me, see, I'm from Ohio. So I had Ohio State. Being an Ohio kid, that's usually the dream. For me, I always dreamed myself of playing in the SEC. I'm an SEC type of body. I'm an SEC type of player."
Perez was one of seven recruits to visit Florida over the weekend alongside five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo, five-star defensive back Chauncey Kennon, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko and four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle.
Florida is also projected to land a slew of other prospects including our-star defensive linemanValdin Sone, four-star linebackerMalik Morris, four-star safetyCJ Hester, interior offensive linemanG'Nivre Carrand tight end Kekua Aumua.