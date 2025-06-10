Visit Updates for Two Gators' Targets
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Having landed six commits since opening the summer official visit slate, the Florida Gators are putting themselves in a position to land more with two more prospects returning campus for unofficial visits after already taking an OV this summer.
Sarasota (Fla.) Booker five-star defensive back Chauncey Kennon was reported to be on campus on Tuesday for an unofficial visit after taking his OV on May 16, while Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who holds multiple predictions to choose the Gators, will be on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit after his OV on May 23, according to On3's Chad Simmons.
The two returning to campus this summer mark the third official visitor to make plans to campus for an unofficial visit after five-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy cancelled his official visit to Texas to return to Florida for an unofficial visit this weekend.
McCoy also holds a prediction to choose Florida and will announce his decision on July 1.
Kennon, 247 Sports' No. 2 corner recruit in the country, is scheduled to announce his decision between Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon on July 5. After his official visit, he said the three in-state schools were leading.
"It's hard to beat an in-state school. I want to stay home at the end of the day," he said. "It's up to the in-state schools to do their job and keep me (from leaving), if that makes sense."
Kennon is coming off visits to Miami (May 30) and Georgia (June 6) and will visit FSU this weekend before a trip to LSU on June 20.
Meanwhile, Baker, the No. 10 running back in the class, originally didn't have Florida in his top five, but made room for the Gators after his OV. He cancelled scheduled OVs to Clemson and Ohio State shortly after. He is coming off a visit with FSU and is scheduled to visit Texas A&M on June 20.
"Most definitely glad I took this visit, and (Florida) most definitely impressed a lot," Baker said after his OV. "It's a great place to be at, and they have unlimited things to get what you need and get developed and be a great person on and off the field."
The Gators currently hold seven commits in its 2026 class, six of whom committed during the summer OV schedule. Florida welcomed three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star guard G'Nivre Carr, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star receiver Justin Williams and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua to the fold with four-star quarterback Will Griffin.
Griffin committed over a year ago as Florida's first pledge of the 2026 cycle.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.