Gators DL Recruiting Target Schedules a Return Date to Campus
Tupelo (Miss.) High School four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy has scheduled a return date with the Florida Gators this weekend, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced on X. He was originally supposed to visit Texas, but that is now off.
McCoy has a top three of Florida, Texas and LSU.
However, it seems the Gators are now clear front-runners for the 6-foot-7, 245-pound defensive lineman.
He recently took an official visit with the Gators at the beginning of June and Billy Napier and his staff looked to have done a good job during the visit, with McCoy canceling his visit to Texas.
McCoy also shared a snippet of his official visit on social media, saying that he “wouldn’t wanna be no where else but in the Swamp this weekend.”
Another sign that the Gators should be viewed as the No. 1 in this recruitment is because of the additional predictions that have rolled in.
On top of the one placed by On3’s Steve Wiltfong following McCoy’s visit with Florida, On3’s Chad Simmons, Corey Bender, Keith Niebuhr, Blake Alderman and 247Sports Texas Recruiting Insider Hank South have each put one in favor of the Gators now.
The Gators have been hot on the trail in June despite it only being nine days into the month. Three-star offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr began this run for the Gators by committing on June 1. Then, four-star safety Kaiden Hall committed on June 3 and three-star offensive lineman Chancellor Campbell and four-star athlete Justin Williams both committed on June 8.
Florida currently holds the No. 54 overall class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.