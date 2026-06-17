Why Florida is a 'Dream School' for This 2028 WR

While without an offer from the Florida Gators currently, 2028 Clemmons (N.C.) wide receiver Tylan Grimes has roamed the halls of the Gators' facility, touched the Swamp's grass and worn the Orange and Blue more than most in his recruiting class.

Grimes’ name is already etched into the history of the Gators program before the 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect has even heard from Florida’s staff. While the sophomore hasn’t reached the Gators' recruiting radar just yet, he has begun gaining national attention as he works to follow in his brother Trevon Grimes’ footsteps, a former Gators wideout with over 1,000 career yards.

Receiving his second SEC offer recently from South Carolina, the younger Grimes heads into his junior season looking to continue his ascension into the recruiting rankings, with his eye on a future offer from a place from his past.

“Watching my brother play at Florida growing up, (Florida) has always and will continue to be a dream school to suit up and play for,” Grimes told Florida Gators on SI in an exclusive interview. “... Most definitely a dream school to receive an offer from.”

Listed around the same height as his brother, while reported to run a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, Grimes has begun landing big-time offers as he heads into a senior year where he hopes to build on his momentum. Growing up around Florida, with his favorite memory being his brother's touchdown catch against rival Georgia in 2020, the emerging prospect has the program on his radar as he works his way onto theirs.

“I had a good relationship with Florida growing up. I loved every bit of driving a couple hours to watch my brother play and be in that atmosphere,” Grimes said. “An offer from Florida would be unbelievable. Seeing Trevon play there growing up only made my love for the Gators and their program grow. The Gators culture and the fans make it an exciting place to be.”

Recording 31 catches for 424 yards in 2025, the rising third-year wideout has showcased his physical abilities throughout camps this summer, earning the aforementioned Gamecocks’ offer along with offers from Colorado, Missouri, Boston College and more. The raw measurables and physical ability has helped Grimes stand out so far, while the next year will be a very important one for his development.

“Just continuing to develop as a player like getting faster, stronger, and more refined overall,” Grimes said on his goals heading into his Junior season. “... For my upcoming season, 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and a state championship.”

With all the traits to be a big-time recruit and strong riser in the 2028 class, Grimes is a name to watch as the young receiver continues to see his stock grow. The Gators seem to already be in a good spot for the prospect, with another Grimes possibly destined to don the Orange and Blue if he can continue his strong offseason into his junior year and officially land on Florida’s radar.

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