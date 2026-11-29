Florida State had a little road trip to the west to play West Florida in Pensacola on Sunday afternoon, which was one last warm-up before the schedule heats up in December, starting with the ACC/SEC Challenge at Tennessee on Tuesday.

This would be a chance to see what the offense would look like without Shon Abaev, who the Seminoles lost indefinitely after having leg surgery this week.

People underestimated how much Abaev had the ball in his hands and how valuable it was to have someone who could consistently dribble. That was a major issue in this game, though some of that blame can be placed on the slick court in the Pensacola Bay Center.

Florida State had 12 first-half turnovers, with three each going to the starting backcourt of Anthony Robinson II and Brandon Bass Jr.

What was working? First and foremost, Sebastian Rancik was a man among children. He got wherever he wanted, whenever he wanted to get there. He had a massive size advantage, but he was also smooth enough with the ball in his hands to drive past people. He was hitting his threes. He looked every bit of the future NBA player that he will likely be.

The three-point shot was also highly successful, as they nailed 10 first-half threes. They hadn't made more than 8 in a game prior to this game, so making 10 in the first half was a pleasant surprise. Inserting Bass Jr. into the starting lineup made a huge difference in floor spacing, and his shooting ability was apparently contagious.

That helped FSU overcome the turnovers to take a 48-31 lead into halftime.

Ant's got that ball on a string! 🧵



📺 ACCNX | #ALLIN🍢 pic.twitter.com/YzRuhSwm8G — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 29, 2026

FSU was just going through the motions in the second half. They wouldn't really extend the lead, but they were going back and forth with DJ Shine from UWF, who made it a point to get to the free-throw line.

But Florida State just consistently kept it around a 20-point advantage. Marcis Ponder had a few and-ones down the stretch to help push the lead to 24, but it wouldn't get any higher than that.

FSU would go on to win 93-72. It's hard to be disappointed by a 20-point win, but the Seminoles could have been a lot better. They'll need to be better, as their next game will be on the road against Tennessee on Tuesday. Really, the best way to describe this game would be uninspiring. It was sloppy and lacked focus. Maybe they had their sights on Tennessee on Tuesday, but they can't come out with this kind of effort.

Here are three takeaways from this game.

FINAL: Florida State beats West Florida, 93-72, controlling this pretty much the whole way, even if it wasn't the best effort



S Rancik 24 pts, 7 reb

M Ponder 14 pts, 10 reb

B Bass Jr 12 pts, 4/5 3PT

K Taylor 11 pts



FSU shot 12/20 from 3PT, but had 21 turnovers. Has to be… pic.twitter.com/elMFGWmmgX — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) November 29, 2026

Shon Abaev as a Ball-Handler is a Bigger Loss Than You Think

I absolutely understand that Shon Abaev can be a really frustrating decision-maker, as his shot selection isn't always the best. But we've underrated what it can look like to have someone just be able to dribble and pass.

Anthony Robinson II played a lot in this game, but he isn't a natural point guard. That was shown by his 6 turnovers in this game. They tried to do it by committee, but that's how you end up with 21 turnovers as a team in this game.

Some of the turnovers were because of the court, but there shouldn't have been that many.

Sebastian Rancik... First Team All-ACC?

Sebastian Rancik continues to be wildly impressive on the offensive end. He entered this game leading the ACC in points per game at 21.0, and all he did in this game was finish with a cool 24 points on 8/9 shooting.

He just looked totally in control throughout the game. He can make shots from all over the court, and when his three-pointer is falling like it was in this game, good luck.

Rancik is going to have a great chance to make the All-ACC First Team if he keeps this up through conference play.

Three-Point Shooting Finally Rolling

Florida State shot 8/19 from three against UNC-Asheville on Tuesday, which was a great sign after they'd struggled for most of the season. They were even better in this game, going 12/20 from downtown.

That gives the Seminoles a lot of momentum heading into Tuesday's game against Tennessee, which has the best defense in the country, in my eyes.

Brandon Bass Jr. going into the starting lineup was a big reason for it. He's easily the team's most natural shooter, but his spacing just helped everyone else. This game puts them at 31.6% for the season, which still isn't great, but it's a lot better than it's been.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.