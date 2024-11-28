6-Foot-7 Wide Receiver Flips To Florida State From Arizona State
Florida State football has flipped JUCO wide receiver prospect Jordan Scott from the Arizona State Sun Devils. Scott is a three-star recruit out of Southwest Mississippi Community College, standing at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds.
He announced his decision to switch his commitment from ASU on Thanksgiving, aptly adding the caption “FLIPSGIVING” on X.
Scott, in his second JUCO season, graduates in December. He's caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns this season. Scott averages 17.9 yards per catch and has four grabs of 30+ yards, including a 62-yard reception. He has two games of 100+ yards with a season-best six catches for 108 yards and score in a loss to Jones College on October 24.
Florida State and Arizona State have a bit of recent history with each other especially as it relates to 6-foot-7 wide receivers.
With this commitment, Scott would join former FSU wide receiver Johnny Wilson (now with the Philadelphia Eagles) as a 6-foot-7 pass catcher to be connected to the Sun Devils’ program. Wilson played alongside Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels while they both were in Tempe, Arizona.
Moreover, Florida State’s former offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, is now the head coach of Arizona State. He and his squad currently sit atop the Big 12 standings (6-2, 9-2 overall) with a chance to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over Arizona and a win in the Big 12 Championship Game.
