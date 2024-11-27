Florida State Seniors Reflect On Careers In Tallahassee Ahead Of Final Game
The final game of the 2024 season is approaching for the Florida State Seminoles and for some, the final game of their career. Wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, running back Lawrance Toafili, offensive linemen Darius Washington and Maurice Smith, and defensive back Kevin Knowles II will all be suiting up for the last time this Saturday at home against the Florida Gators. The five met with the media on Monday to discuss their experiences and thoughts ahead of the matchup.
From ACC Championships to COVID-19, to bowl games and injuries, It is safe to say that there have been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for the seniors throughout their time in Tallahassee.
Every player’s experience has been different, and they will take the lessons learned over the years with them for the rest of their lives. For instance, Douglas, who leads the team in receiving yards this season, said one of his favorite moments, surprisingly, was when he was injured because it gave him perspective and the need to play the game.
"My favorite moment was when I was injured, really, because I looked at everything. I got a chance to sit down and look at everything from a different perspective, and, I would just focus on me." Douglas said.
Another player who has dealt with injuries is Knowles II, who began his career at FSU in 2021. He's played in 49 games for the 'Noles and Saturday will be his last as a Seminole. Knowles II said that his time at FSU has been amazing and that he came here for football but wisdom and growth came with it.
"It's been a time of growth," Knowles II said. "Honestly, I came here for football, but I came here and got something outside of football that I feel like will be with me for a lifetime. That's relationships, knowledge, wisdom from the people around. Just, it's been amazing."
"Full of experiences," Washington reflected on his six years at Florida State. "Just from the highs, the lows, to the highs, back to the lows. Just really taking it all in, really just taking each season that I've had here to really just look back and just evaluate what's next to come."
Washington has been a staple on the offensive line. He's played in 56 games, and his leadership showed when he said that winning the game this weekend would give everyone something to build on for next year.
"It’s always great to go out and get a win on each Saturday, but this weekend it’ll also be good just to go out and just send everybody off with a good note and just really have something to look forward to next year."
Smith, like Washington, has been here since 2019, and the two seemed to have clicked since they got to Florida State. They both continued to show leadership in many ways and shared the same sentiment about what this last game meant to them.
"Like he said, ups and downs. Seeing the good, bad, and ugly, you know, and here for it all. We’re just going, trying to end this game off, you know, on a good note," Smith added to Washington's sentiment.
A lot of the seniors leaving have spent their entire time together at Florida State. So, leading up to the last time being on the practice fields and inside Doak Campbell Stadium in a Seminole uniform has been emotional for all of them. Smith said that he's constantly reminded that it is their last week, and it hurts, but the memories they've shared have been great.
"It hurts," Smith said. "I had a lot of great years with them and I'm close with them. I'm close with a lot of them. There's a lot of great memories, man, a lot of great memories."
Toafili is known for showing up in big moments and big games. He was the 2023 ACC Championship MVP and earned numerous accolades during his time at FSU. But this game is extra special for Toafili because it is his birthday, on top of his last game. He said that he's 'fired up' for the contest but also shared a message to the new faces on the roster who have not experienced the classic rivalry.
"I'm just letting them know, this atmosphere is going to be different than a lot of the other games. But, I'm also telling them we try to take every game basically the same. We try to attack it. But, with this game, the intensity is up. There are going to be more distractions. The crowd's going to be different," Toafili said. "I'm letting the boys know, 'Hey, it's time for war'.
It seems across the board, that the departing seniors’ attitude is one of growth, pain, adversity, family, and eagerness to extend the torch to a program they spent blood, sweat, and tears together to help build. But their focus today is on this moment and this weekend's game.
Florida State will play its Senior Night game against the Florida Gators inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, November 30, at 7:00 p.m.
