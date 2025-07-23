Nole Gameday

Florida State becomes latest program to offer five-star recruit

The Seminoles are throwing their hat into the ring for a top prospect.

FSU Athletics
Florida State has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

As #Tribe26 continues to fill up, the Seminoles are making sure they're ready for future recruiting cycles.

On Tuesday, the Seminoles offered five-star wide receiver and rising junior, Monshun Sales. The talented recruit referred to wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. and director of recruiting Devin Rispress when announcing the news on social media.

Starring at the prep level in Indiana, Sales has already earned interest from programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Notre Dame, and Miami, among others. He's visited Purdue, Penn State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Kentucky, and Louisville this offseason.

As a sophomore at Lawrence North High School, Sales caught 34 passes for 568 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored at least one touchdown in five of his 11 appearances and had two games with 100+ receiving yards.

Sale isn't believed to have visited Florida State previously. Getting him on campus will be a priority for the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 14 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 1 recruit in Indiana in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

