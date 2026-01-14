Contract terms, salary details revealed for new FSU special teams coordinator Adam Scheier

Florida State officially announced the hiring of new special teams coordinator Adam Scheier on January 12. Scheier comes to Tallahassee following a stint at UNLV. He replaces John Papuchis, who departed for Missouri a few weeks ago.

"I am excited for this opportunity to join such a prestigious program," Scheier said in a release. "Coach Norvell places a tremendous emphasis on special teams, and we share an aggressive approach and philosophy for each unit."

"Florida State has a long history of providing playmakers an opportunity to shine on special teams," Scheier added. "I can't wait to get to work and continue that legacy with the Seminoles."

READ MORE: FSU football hit again as former top recruit exits for transfer portal

On Tuesday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Scheier's Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Scheier and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on January 8.

Length Of Contract:

Scheier's contract will span two years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.

The deal began on his official hire date, which wasn't specified in the Letter of Understanding, and lasts through January 31, 2028.

Salary:

Scheier will be earning a raise at Florida State compared to his salary at UNLV. He reportedly made $175,000 in 2025.

According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Scheier will be paid $350K per year over his deal.

If Scheier terminates his employment before December 31, 2026, he will owe 100% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years and any fraction remaining in the contract term.

Scheier will owe 25% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years or fraction remaining in the contract term if he terminates his emplyoment between January 1, 2027, and the conclusion of the second year of his deal, unless he's hired as a head football coach at another university, a coordinator position with primary play-calling authority at a university, or a coaching position in the NFL.

If Florida State terminates Scheier's agreement without cause, the university will pay the employee liquidated damages, in an amount equal to 75% of the total annual compensation remaining on the otherwise unexpired total term.

Miscellaneous Info:

Florida State will provide Scheier with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular-season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular-season home sporting events based on availability, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.

Scheier is receiving a $25,000 signing bonus that will cover relocation expenses and related costs. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News