Former FSU Basketball guard transfers to NCAA Tournament participant
The transfer portal continues to churn for college basketball. Today is the last day that players can enter their names into the portal, but players are still figuring out which destinations are best for them.
Florida State had ten players hit the portal after Luka Loucks took over for the legendary Leonard Hamilton which was by design. Coach Loucks said many players would leave to find better fits than the system he wants to implement. Four of them have found new schools, and a fifth just announced his new destination.
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State basketball guard finds new home in transfer portal
Former Florida State guard Anastasios Rozakeas has announced he'll be transferring to Mount St. Mary's, a participant in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. "The Mount" won their conference this season in their first year under head coach Donny Lind, going 23-13, and losing to Duke in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Rozakeas, a native of Athens, Greece, spent his freshman season at Florida State, appearing in 13 games and scoring 6 points. He projects as a sharpshooter with size at 6'7", but he could never get on the floor in Tallahassee.
Mount St. Mary's has a Florida State connection, as assistant coach Keith Chesley was a graduate assistant at FSU from 2016-2018. That likely helped the two sides connect, and Rozakeas should find more opportunities at that level.
Rozakeas joins Taylor Bol Bowen (Alabama), Malique Ewin (Arkansas), Daquan Davis (Providence), and Chandler Jackson (Arkansas State) as Seminoles for the 2024-25 squad to find new homes. Jamir Watkins, Jerry Deng, Waka Mbatch, Justin Thomas, and Christian Nitu are still looking for theirs.
READ MORE: Former offensive starter leaves FSU football for Missouri Tigers
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights