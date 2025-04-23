Luke Loucks contacts former FSU Basketball starter in transfer portal
Luke Loucks is in the process of building out his first roster as the head coach of Florida State, with ten players signed on for the 2025-26 season. Depending on what happens with the House Settlement, the Seminoles are still looking at between three and five open roster spots and figuring out how to best fill those spots.
One intriguing name that was a late addition to the portal is former Seminole Baba Miller, who spent the season at Florida Atlantic, averaging 11.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 2.7 APG. He also became a much more efficient player, improving his shooting splits to 48.6% shooting from the floor, 34.2% from three, and 64.3% from the free-throw line, and increased his blocks up to 1.7 per game.
Miller became a hot commodity as soon as he entered the portal, hearing from schools like Louisville, Indiana, UConn, Ohio State, and more. But he also heard from his former school, Florida State, according to Sam Kayser.
It'll be a much different system than what Miller ran with Leonard Hamilton, and it should be a better fit. If Loucks is really implementing an NBA scheme that's predicated on pace and play-making from all positions, Miller would be the perfect fit. At 6'11", he possesses the ball-handling, passing, and scoring needed to make that scheme run smoothly. He also is a versatile defender, capable of guarding nearly every position on the floor.
There is still a long way to go with Miller's transfer recruitment, but Florida State would like to round out the roster with high-quality players. Miller is as good of an option as any, especially as a forward, a position that FSU needs right now.
Miller initially signed with Florida State as an international prospect from Spain after playing for Real Madrid, and to say his two seasons in Tallahassee were a roller coaster is an understatement. He was suspended for the first half of the 2022-23 season by the NCAA for
Who Does Have Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G Martin Somerville
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
Freshman G Cam Miles
