3 takeaways as FSU Basketball dominates Alabama State, starts season 2-0
Florida State hosted a SWAC team for the second straight game (really third if you count the preseason exhibition against FAMU), as Alabama State entered the Tucker Center on Friday night. It was the Hornets' first game of the season, while FSU used them as one last tune-up before they play the reigning national champions on Tuesday.
The Seminoles started out hot, making their first three attempts from deep, and they were up 18-7 at the first media timeout. Lajae Jones, in particular, was spectacular early, going into the half a perfect 5/5, including 4/4 from deep. But the final ten minutes of the first half were a little sloppy. The fouls started to pile up on FSU, and they went through a rare cold stretch where not much was falling for them, and that brought their lead back down to single digits. A strong final few minutes pushed the lead back to 16 at the half, but Coach Loucks wasn't pleased with the effort.
It was a much better effort to start the second half, as they used a 19-4 run to break open a 30-point lead. Once they got up 30, Alabama State couldn't do much to cut into that lead. FSU was able to keep the Hornets at arm's length with a much better defensive effort by continuing to force turnovers, but they were also much better about keeping ASU away from the basket. When they're defending without fouling, they can be a great defensive team, but that's a big ask.
Florida State would go on to win, 101-64. They attempted a program record 47 threes and made 18 of them. You'll take that many makes any day of the week.
The next game is on Tuesday night against the Florida Gators in Gainesville, the first true test of the season.
Here are three takeaways from Friday's win.
1. Lajae Jones is a Dude
Lajae Jones plays with some incredibly high confidence. If it wasn't apparent from his 4/4 start from deep, or a mean in-and-out to break someone's ankles, then it was definitely apparent when he put an Alabama State defender on a poster. He's a great overall player, and he ended up with 20 points in this game.
2. Still too Many Fouls
It was a lot better in the second half, but there was a sloppy three-minute stretch in the first half where Florida State fouled ASU six times, which allowed the Hornets to get back into the game, ending up with 11 in the firts half. When they weren't fouling, they were playing great defense, but when they have Florida on the schedule next, they can't afford to be this sloppy.
3. So Many Three-Point Attempts
We knew Florida State wanted to shoot a lot of threes, potentially even shooting the most in the country. But this was insane. They ended up shooting 47 threes in this game, which is more than Florida State ever attempted in the Leonard Hamilton era, and it was a program record. They made 18, which isn't the best percentage, but Cam Miles and Chauncey Wiggins struggled from deep while Kobe MaGee and Lajae Jones were lethal. That kind of shooting can keep FSU in a lot of games, especially when they're facing the reigning national champions next.
