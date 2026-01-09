Fourth ex-FSU football player commits to Mississippi State

The Florida State Seminoles have been hit hard by the NCAA Transfer Portal as players seek either better-paying or playing opportunities. While the 'Noles have landed athletes at key positions, the two-week transfer window ending on January 16 has allowed multiple schools to poach promising talent in Tallahassee.

An Alarming Pipeline to Mississippi State

Per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, former Florida State tight end/edge defender Amaree Williams has been the latest addition in what has seemingly become a pipeline from FSU to Mississippi State. Williams is the fourth player to join the Bulldogs this cycle after spending two seasons with the Seminoles. In 2025, he had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown and recorded 10 tackles, two TFLs, and 1.5 sacks on defense.

Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby seems to have an affinity for former Seminoles and has already farmed offensive lineman Ja'Elyne Matthews alongside Williams this past week. Other players who have decided to take their talents to the Magnolia State include defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins and offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr.

Matthews did not see playing time with the Seminoles after transferring from Rutgers last season. Meanwhile, Jenkins appeared in 12 games and tallied 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Nash was another player who failed to make the depth chart after one season at FSU. He was originally a high target for the Bulldogs before committing to the Seminoles in 2025.

Florida State currently holds the No. 16 transfer class per 247Sports and the No. 13 overall rank in the country.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DE Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

