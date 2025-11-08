Updated ACC availability report for FSU football at Clemson
The Florida State Seminoles are less than 24 hours away from kicking off a critical rivalry game against the Clemson Tigers in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
A victory in this game would put Florida State one step closer to bowl eligibility while bringing Clemson to the brink of being unable to qualify for the postseason. This is the first time that neither team has been ranked coming into the annual matchup in 15 years.
There are a few injuries on both sides going into the matchup.
The Seminoles got some clarity in the first ACC availability report on Thursday night, which deemed seven players out for FSU and ten out for Clemson.
Florida State also had five players listed as questionable (LB Stefon Thompson, DE James Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, WR Elijah Moore, WR Teriq Mallory) and two others who are probable (RB Kam Davis, RB Roydell Williams).
Redshirt junior defensive end James Williams surprisingly appeared on the availability report yesterday. Williams wasn't listed last week and met with the media on Tuesday. It's possible he got dinged up in practice.
Either way, it would be unfortunate if he's unable to play against Clemson. Williams has had his struggles this season, but Florida State isn't deep off the edge. In eight appearances, Williams has totaled 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
As for Clemson, redshirt junior starting left tackle Collin Sadler is on track to return after missing the loss to Duke with an injury.
On Friday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Updated ACC Availability Report For FSU-Clemson
The second availability report offered one change for Florida State.
The Seminoles listed redshirt freshman wide receiver Willy Suarez as probable.
Clemson didn't make any changes.
Check out the full report below.
OUT:
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— DB Ricky Knight III
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
QUESTIONABLE:
— LB Stefon Thompson
— DE James Williams
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— WR Elijah Moore
— WR Teriq Mallory
PROBABLE:
— RB Kam Davis
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Willy Suarez
CLEMSON:
OUT:
— WR Bryant Wesco Jr.
— RB Jarvis Green
— RB Jay Haynes
— DE Armon Mason
— LB Logan Anderson
— LB Billy Wilkes
— OL Elyjah Thurmon
— DT Makhi Williams Lee
— OL Easton Ware
— DE Ari Watford
PROBABLE:
— DT Vic Burley
— OL Collin Sadler
