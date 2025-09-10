ACC releases FSU Basketball's first conference schedule under Luke Loucks
The ACC released the full conference schedule for the 2025-26 men's basketball season on Tuesday afternoon, giving Florida State fans a taste of who they can expect to see and when in Luke Loucks' first season as head coach. This is one of the rare instances where the conference schedule is known before the team releases the full non-conference schedule.
Here is FSU's conference slate.
12/30 or 31: at UNC
1/3: vs. Duke
1/10: vs. NC State
1/13 or 14: at Syracuse
1/17: vs. Wake Forest
1/20 or 21: at Miami
1/24: at SMU
1/27 or 28: vs. California
1/31: vs. Stanford
2/7: at Notre Dame
2/10 or 11: vs. Virginia
2/14: at Virginia Tech
2/17 or 18: vs. Boston College
2/21: at Clemson
2/24 or 25: vs. Miami
2/28: at Georgia Tech
3/3 or 4: at Pitt
3/7: vs. SMU
The ACC moved back to an 18-game conference schedule as they believed the additional conference games were cannibalizing the league, costing them spots in the NCAA Tournament, but the league just hasn't been that good in recent years.
There is one team missing from Florida State's schedule: Louisville. The ACC kept two permanent rivals with the new scheduling model, but with only 18 games and 18 teams, that means one team isn't in everyone's rotation. Louisville is the team that FSU won't play this year, and that will rotate for next season.
Florida State Schedule Notes
If there was a year to avoid Louisville, this is the year. They could very easily be the best team in the ACC this year, and it wouldn't be a surprise. The two teams that they play twice, Miami and SMU, could be decent teams, but they shouldn't be among the conference's elite this season.
There aren't any overly difficult stretches here for the Seminoles. The longest road stretch is only two games, and that only happens twice. The first few games aren't the easiest, playing UNC on the road before coming home against Duke and NC State. The Wolfpack did a great job in the transfer portal in their first offseason with Will Wade at the helm, and UNC and Duke are UNC and Duke.
There really aren't any stretches too hard to navigate besides that, though. The team I project to be at the top is all separated, especially with Louisville not even in the rotation. That should help Coach Loucks in his first year.
