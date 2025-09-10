ACC releases FSU Basketball's first conference schedule under Luke Loucks

The ACC has announced the full schedule for the 2025-26 Men's Basketball Season. Here is Florida State's schedule



12/30 or 31 at UNC

1/3 Duke

1/10 NC State

1/13 or 14 at Syracuse

1/17 Wake Forest

1/20 or 21 at Miami

1/24 at SMU

1/27 or 28 Cal

1/31 Stanford

2/7 at Notre Dame

2/10…