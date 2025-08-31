Nole Gameday

FSU football storms Doak Campbell Stadium after beating down No. 8 Alabama

A cathartic moment for Florida State football and its fanbase in Tallahassee.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the Week 1 slate across college football. Despite coming into Saturday afternoon as more than two touchdown underdogs, it was the Seminoles who walked out of Doak Campbell Stadium with a two-score victory.

In the final minutes, the excitement growing across Bobby Bowden Field rose to a fever pitch. As Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos kneeled out the clock, fans began to storm the field.

It was a cathartic moment for a fanbase that went through one of the worst seasons in program history in 2024. This was a fitting beginning in the next chapter for Florida State.

Florida State Fans Storm Doak Campbell Stadium In Celebration

FSU
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) and associate head coach Odell Haggins react after a play Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Early on, the Seminoles seemed like they might run away with this game. Florida State led 17-7 at the half and 24-7 in the third quarter.

However, the Crimson Tide began to generate momentum after recovering a fumble on a muffed punt. Alabama ended up cutting the deficit to 24-17, leaving Florida State in a scenario where the team had to respond.

The Seminoles did just that, driving ten plays for 75 yards and the game-sealing touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, Florida State stopped Alabama on fourth down, clinching the season opening victory.

The raucaus celebration is one that Seminole fans will remember for the years to come. At the same time, this is just the beginning of Florida State's comeback bid. There's a long season in front of them.

FSU returns to action against East Texas A&M on Saturday, September 6.

