Mike Norvell gives key injury updates on multiple FSU football starters
The Florida State Seminoles wiped out the East Texas A&M Lions on Saturday afternoon, winning 77-3.
The victory didn't come without a few concerns for the Seminoles. During the first half, multiple starters or key contributors were injured and didn't return.
Senior wide receiver Squirrel White, redshirt junior defensive end James Williams, redshirt senior running back Caziah Holmes, redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, and redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson were among the players to go down.
READ MORE: FSU football star QB surging in early Heisman Trophy conversation
Williams, Holmes, and Thompson weren't spotted on the sideline over the final two quarters. Brown and White were in street clothes, with the latter sporting a bulky brace or cast over his left forearm that extended to his thumb.
Head coach Mike Norvell provided a broad injury update on Tuesday, choosing not to single out any of the players who exited Saturday's game early.
Injury Updates From Mike Norvell
With Florida State going through a BYE week before its next game against Kent State on Saturday, September 20, Norvell is pleased with where the roster sits from a health perspective.
Norvell is unsure if anyone will miss the non-conference contest next weekend but doesn't believe any of the five guys who went down are dealing with long-term ailments.
"I feel good about where we are, right now I don't know if anybody is just absolutely out for the next game," Norvell said on Tuesday. "We'll see, I'll know more probably getting into next week but nothing coming out of that game was long-term that we're worried about."
That's probably the best-case scenario for the Seminoles as they can't afford to lose White or Williams for long. Williams is one of the most important players on defense, while White is a big-play threat on offense and special teams.
White and Williams started in the first two games.
Holmes, Brown, and Thompson provide a veteran presence. The Seminoles elevated Holmes onto the depth chart following an injury to redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams.
One Injured Seminole Nearing A Return
In what is a positive development for Florida State, Norvell did reveal that sophomore Lawayne McCoy is ramping up his workload with the hope of debuting next Saturday.
McCoy dealt with injuries in the spring and suffered a lower-body injury in the preseason that has kept him sidelined. He shed his knee brace in recent weeks and didn't appear to have any limitations moving around while supporting his teammates on the sideline throughout the game.
Norvell is clearly high on what McCoy can potentially bring to the offense.
"Lawayne got his most extended work today so hopefully coming back tomorrow, continue to ramp that up and have him available," Norvell said. "Lawayne's a guy, he's a tier-1 type of guy for us, and I think he's got great ability. He can really play all the positions and so bringing that back into the room, I think, will be big in just the continued competition."
Last season, McCoy appeared in Florida State's final ten games. He caught six passes for 52 yards, rushed one time for one yard, and returned ten punts for 30 yards. McCoy converted a two-point conversion attempt in the loss to North Carolina.
McCoy was in contention for a starting spot before missing practice time.
READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok