FSU QB Thomas Castellanos cashes in on Alabama trash talk
It's one thing to talk the talk, and another to walk the walk.
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos proved himself as one of the most confident and the most capable players on the Seminoles' roster on Saturday, as the 'Noles took down the Crimson Tide, 31-17.
To take advantage of the momentum, Castellanos has started selling t-shirts that read "Nick can't save them."
This of course, refers to the comments he made to On3's Pete Nakos in June, saying that the Crimson Tide do not have their legendary former head coach, Nick Saban to come to their aid.
Through Just Win Management Group, Castellanos is cashing in on his trash talk. The shirts coincidentally come in at $31.17 a pop and are available in four different colors.
FSU fans can buy them here.
What Were Thomas Castellanos' Full Comments In June Regarding Alabama And Nick Saban?
Castellanos made these comments in the interview with a chip on his shoulder.
He stated that he had "dreamed of moments" like playing against 'Bama, and he delivered.
“I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."- FSU QB Tommy Castellanos
Castellanos also added that FSU's opponents will not have the luxury of defending him as a one-dimensional player.
"I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."- FSU QB Tommy Castellanos
The Seminoles' next test will be against FCS opponent East Texas A&M on Sept. 6. at noon ET in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok