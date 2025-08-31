Mike Norvell on upsetting Alabama: 'It was what Florida State football looks like and feels like'
The Florida State Seminoles took the first step in putting last year behind them, and it was a big step.
Opening up the 2025 season in a sold-out and renovated Doak Campbell Stadium, head coach Mike Norvell and his new-look team dispatched the top-10 Alabama Crimson Tide, 31-17. In the process, Florida State snapped a seven-game losing streak to FBS teams and scored 30+ points against an FBS opponent for the first time in 672 days.
Following the victory, Norvell met with the media to discuss a variety of topics. Understandably, there was plenty of excitement with the Seminoles rising to the occasion.
Check out everything that Norvell said about the game below.
MIKE NORVELL: Welcome back to Doak Campbell Stadium. It was incredible. Thank God for the opportunity just to be able to be a part of this program, to be a part of this wonderful team, university, those players in there that I get to coach. I mean, it was -- it's been a lot of work since December, January, all things throughout the off-season.
This is one game, and we understand it's one game, but it was a big game. I know we talked about that last week is you have to be on this stage against a top 10 opponent, very talented team, but we wanted to be the aggressor, and we were. Our players, they rose to the challenge. I thought our coaches did an outstanding job in putting together a great plan.
It was so very multiple being able to be on the attack throughout the game regardless of the situation, and our players rose to the challenge. I thought you saw great heart, just the way that they -- you know, we've talked all year, and I've used the buzz words of edge and desperation. Well, that comes from the heart, and you saw heart tonight. You saw a team that absolutely loved playing this game together and were physically dominant, emotionally together, and they responded.
It wasn't a perfect game. We talked about that as a team. This is the first step, but it was a big step. Now we've got to go and get better. We have to continue to improve. We're going to enjoy tonight. We're going to get a great evaluation of exactly where we are, but when you have a team like that that has a lot of experience and some good players that are on the other side, I mean, it comes down to your execution and just ultimately what you're willing to pour into the opportunity.
For our crowd, our fans, I mean, that was special. Being back at Doak Campbell full capacity, we felt it. The Marching Chiefs, it was rocking tonight. I do want to take just a moment -- Mike Alford, our AD, outstanding, outstanding job. When you look at our President McCullough, our Board of Trustees, the push, the support, the investment into our program with the new stadium, with the new football complex that's going to be opening midway through this year, it's an incredible group.
I tell people all the time, it's the people that make the place, and that's what's special about Florida State is we've got great people, and I think our players showed that and represented that well. So many former players that were here, that were just to be here to encourage, support. A lot of them were here last night. It's all a great performance.
Proud of our football team in every phase. Tommy got to break the rock tonight, well earned. You saw guys that -- the offensive line, I thought, did an outstanding job. Some big plays at the receiver position. Defensively, I mean, just for the first drive to go so far against what we wanted, the response and just the adjustments and the swarming effect of our defense was remarkable.
I thought we were able to create pressure. We stopped the run. Earl Little was a monster out there today. He was flying around all over the field. It was what Florida State football looks like and feels like. So it was definitely a great night.
Q. You guys were basically two touchdown underdogs at home to Alabama. How important was it to play the way that you played tonight to set the tone for what this season is going to look like and put last year in the past?
MIKE NORVELL: It wasn't about Alabama tonight, it was about us. It was about this team, the players that I get to coach, the work they poured into it. This game, it was a highly anticipated game. It was one that they are talented. They've done extremely well throughout the years, and the guys that they get to -- that we competed against. But my focus not at one point was ever about them.
It was just about this team going to be what I believed it could. We've been able to see guys that have come into the program that are growing and developing, like Micahi Danzy tonight to be able to have the plays that he had. Ja'Bril Rawls had a couple of really nice plays. That tackle there at the end, that is a defining play for tonight. You talk about dominant contact, that's what it looks like. From a corner there to stop a guy half a yard short, that was huge.
But guys that have grown in the program, and then guys that have come into the program and bought into this -- the understanding of what it is to be here. We've seen that before, but I believe this team definitely has great capabilities of it.
Tomorrow we're going to show up, and the objective is still going to be the same -- go get better. And they've embraced that since January, since they've stepped foot on this campus as a football team, whether they've been here for multiple years or they just got here, and I thought that showed up tonight.
Q. The conversations you must have had with the players at the end of last season, the guys who are coming back and then the guys you were choosing to bring in, just how gratifying is it to see the way they've -- you were right about the guys you kept and the guys you brought in. Can you fill that in?
MIKE NORVELL: I know what it looks like. I've seen it really good, and I've seen it really bad at times. This is Florida State. This is a privilege to coach, to play, to represent this program. That standard needs to be upheld. That doesn't mean -- tonight wasn't a perfect game. Not one player played a perfect game tonight, but they poured it all in. You felt the competitive spirit. You felt the response. You felt the way they came together.
All three phases had a great impact in getting that win. We knew what it looked like, and we were able to get the right guys to come in, the ones that have joined our program here for this year and this is their first year, and also been able to see the growth and development by guys that wanted to be difference makers, that wanted to make sure that we were all upholding the standard of Florida State. I thought that showed well tonight.
Q. How much does having Tommy, a guy who has an alpha personality, benefit the entirety of your roster?
MIKE NORVELL: I know you guys have asked a lot of questions about Tommy since he's been here, and I think probably every time I answer and I talk about the investment he's making off the field, I talk about what he's doing pouring into his teammates. He really is a guy that, when he steps on the field, 10 guys on offense are better, and the guys he's competing against defensively, they support him and embrace all things that he brings.
He's got great energy. But it's not just what he says. That's where people can get caught up because he's somebody who's not afraid to talk and put thoughts out there. He does it with his actions. If Tommy doesn't say a word, you would still feel the way he plays. I'm grateful he's willing to put himself out there.
We've got a lot of guys that have shown up on this team that even in the course of sometimes making a misstep or a mistake or getting beat on a play, they're not pulling back, they're pushing forward. I think Tommy is a remarkable competitor. I'm just proud of what he's done up to this point. I'm excited about what he can continue to do and where he can continue to grow.
Q. From the final couple -- I guess the two-minute warning with the players celebrating and to see the fans pouring onto the field, that final collection of just enthusiasm. I guess for you as a coach to see what the fan base has gone through, what the players have gone through the last year, to come out and see this -- I know one game, but to see this moment, what was it like for you?
MIKE NORVELL: It was incredible, but once again, that's Florida State. This fan base, this football team, the energy you felt from our crowd tonight was incredible, just absolutely incredible. Everybody can have a perspective or thoughts of what might happen or what could occur, but we still get to make the choice.
Our fan base, our supporters, our boosters, everybody that's poured into the facilities and all the things that are around, to see that continued push, even with a year that had extremely disappointing results a year ago, it's our opportunity, and it's our choice to go make it better, to go be the difference maker.
I think you've seen that from everybody. Our fans were a difference maker tonight. Our past players being here tonight were a difference maker tonight. To be able to see everybody celebrating at the end, that's why you do this, and it's why you come to Florida State because it is the people that make the place.
Q. Tommy and Jaylin, I don't know if they're the smallest guys on the team, but they're close to it. They both had runs to essentially ice a win against Alabama. And also, I think, Earl Little is probably your smallest guy on defense, and he's all over the field. When you're talking about heart and edge, how much does it help or matter when guys like that, of that stature and size play that hard and that physical and you can count on them?
MIKE NORVELL: They're built for it. Everybody can try to count somebody out at times because of measurables, but it's about going to play the game.
There's times, sometimes we get caught up by the measurables, and sometimes you -- it's so important to stay focused on what they're willing to pour in, how they're willing to play, how much does it mean to them, what they're willing to give to go win. When you get knocked down -- like I said, there's times that all three of those guys got knocked down at some point, but they jumped their butts up and went to go get better.
That's a mindset that allows them to have great nights like they had tonight, and obviously really pleased with their performance and the areas we're going to continue to improve upon.
Q. What was it like taking a step back in terms of the offense and working with Gus again? Along that, I guess, I wonder if you'd walk me through the fourth down decision on the drive to go up 31-17. How much of a consideration was that, or does it go all the way?
MIKE NORVELL: Gus, Tony, they did such remarkable jobs and obviously kept our opponent off balance in what we were doing. It was physicality tonight, and I thought we were the most physical team on the field and really did a great job of making that the priority, when you get to a situation there late and we're going to win.
That was the mindset. You obviously always talk through any of those situations that are up -- that and the fourth down at the end as well, it's just like let's go put our stamp on it. I thought the coordinators, the coaches, everybody involved, and those players being able to go out and execute, that was probably my favorite play just to see the push, to see the surge, and to be able to let that continue the drive as we were going to obviously go to win it.
Q. (No microphone)?
MIKE NORVELL: Yeah, it was -- that first drive was over 16 plays that they had the ball. It was a long drive. They did a good job of executing. There's some things that, when you get into the game, I thought kind of settling in, but our guys, they didn't panic.
I thought it was a huge response, and you want to talk about complementary football, nobody wants to give up an opening drive, but for the offense to go down and be able to score and to be able to hold the ball for the time we were able to, you felt that surge of energy.
Then the defense got back out on the field and went and got the job done. I thought it was a dominant performance, and both sides were able to -- I don't have the exact stats, but they held them to under 100 yards of rushing.
I mean, being able to knock them back against a big and experienced -- it wasn't hard to hear good things about their offensive line and their receiving corps, and they're really, really good players. Our defense showed up and did what they needed to do.
Q. Almost a follow-up to that, the third and fourth down stops from your defense, especially considering a year ago that was an area you wanted to improve in, you talk about the growth and the physicality, what does that say about the growth that they made there?
MIKE NORVELL: It was huge. When you talk about the type of plays, there was two fourth downs that were literally a handful of inches. If they weren't the pursuit, the challenge, the fight for that small little space, that's a difference maker.
You can be a step behind and be disappointed about where you are, or you can be a step behind and go give everything you have to make the play. How that showed up, you talk about a one-play mentality, and they definitely rose to the challenge in those moments.
Q. You mentioned physicality earlier, the offensive line really was physical tonight. With so many starters like Micah, Luke, Gunnar and Adrian, how would you assess their performance tonight? How has Coach Hand helped with their development in getting them all to understand his concepts so quickly?
MIKE NORVELL: I thought they were great. For the first time for those guys playing together, we've talked a lot through this off-season, and a lot of those guys were out at different points in the spring. So really this fall camp, it was a push just trying to get as much as we could for those guys to be together.
Communication, I thought they did an outstanding job in the summer for the time that they spent away. Luke Petitbon, his leadership in that group, it was awesome. The experience of those guys around him. The fight for Rizy to get back. He jumped right into the conversation there in fall camp.
We've got a really good group and a great nucleus of guys there on that offensive line, some young players we're really excited about. But seeing them merge together and the job that Herb did with them was remarkable.
Q. Two plays I wanted to ask about -- well, two moments.
MIKE NORVELL: Two for one.
Q. After the muffed punt, the way the defense comes out and gets the ball back. Then Sawchuk's run at the end. Just those two moments, what do they say about this team?
MIKE NORVELL: Both of those were also -- both of those moments were identity moments because nobody wants to turn the ball over. We're going to learn and be better from that experience. But they were still about the response. We talk about playing together, that's the complementary football. First drive defensively, we give up a touchdown. Complementary football, offense responded.
You turn the ball over, we get a great stop. We turn the ball over on special teams play, defense responded. You get down to the goal line, and you know it's time to inflict your will on an opponent and just see the push, the drive.
Gavin's been a great addition to that room, and I think you saw the guys -- that running back room all did some really good things. Got the young freshmen in there. Ous was great getting some experience. But that push there at the end to be able to finish in the end zone was a great statement, a great way to end that drive.
Q. Last year you guys clearly had issues running the ball, averaging around 89 yards a game. Today you guys cleared that in the first half, over 230. How much of that do you credit Gus Malzahn versus the personnel? And what part of that is -- how much of that is in your identity as a team this year?
MIKE NORVELL: It takes every person. Our players, they put in the work. Coming in today, I told them, I said, calm and confident. It was a big game, and a lot of energy. Calm and confident. I've watched you work. I know what it looks like. That's where, when you see that type of work, investment, the physicality, Coach Storms and his staff, they did a great job with these guys coming in.
I mentioned Herb and Gus, it was awesome. But it was also those players, those players making the choice that this is what we're going to be, this is what we want it to look like. When it comes to every aspect of our program, fighting for that identity.
From athletic trainers to nutritionists to every dynamic in every department, we all play a role in helping these guys take positive steps so their best can show up. I thought tonight was a great first step for this team, but once again, this is a first step for this team.
We're going to enjoy it and celebrate it tomorrow. My expectation is this team goes to get better, and I believe these guys are absolutely going to answer the call.
Q. You mentioned briefly about Micahi Danzy. Just talk more about his growth and able to execute those plays and showing how much impactful that he can be on this offense.
MIKE NORVELL: Micahi, I think, has a really special future in front of him. Everybody knows about his speed, but I think even tonight you saw his strength. You saw him running through some tackles, continuing to push forward. He's going to be a fun player to watch.
He's making a big time investment, as he kind of transitions to receiver, but you see a lot of different ways we can get the ball to him, and he's got some great guys around him to support him. I'm very excited about what his future is going to be, and I was proud of him to be able to kick off the season with some big plays like that.
Q. It's been a long 365 days, and there were a lot of people questioning you and the direction of the program. I'm wondering on a personal level how gratifying it was to see this performance after telling all of us all off-season this is what we were going to see?
MIKE NORVELL: Like I said, it's about the work. I love the opportunity that I have to represent this program and these players, and for every player that we have here, every coach, we all said yes together. Anybody can get in front of cameras and a microphone and say the things that sound good.
It's about are you willing to go make the investment? Are you willing to do the work? Are you willing to pour in? We've got a tremendous staff. We've got a great group of players. It was a great feeling tonight because Florida State matters to me, and I know what this program means to people that I care so much about and those past players and everybody that's poured all of it into it.
I've got a job to do, and I'm going to do everything in my power to represent this job the right way and the way it deserves to be represented. So, yeah, it was an incredible feeling seeing that come together tonight in the first game of the season on a big stage and going to get a win that we needed to get.
