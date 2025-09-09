Jordan Travis isn't afraid to say FSU's Thomas Castellanos can win the Heisman
The Florida State Seminoles could have another great quarterback on their hands.
Although Tommy Castellanos wasn't bred through FSU football's system for a multitude of years, as were Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, and Jameis Winston, he has the chance to become one of Florida State's greats.
Legendary FSU QB Jordan Travis thinks the same thing, too. He believes Castellanos has a chance to snag a Heisman Trophy.
What Did Jordan Travis Have To Say About Thomas Castellanos' Heisman Potential?
During a recent edition of the "Travis Take Two" podcast, Jordan Travis shared his belief in Castellanos as a QB and as a player that can bring FSU back to the mountaintop.
“After the first touchdown (referring to the Alabama game), I walked by him, and all he did was smile at me. He was not worried about a damn thing, bro. I've never seen anything like it," Travis said.
"Having that kid at quarterback for Florida State, I'm so excited for the rest of the year because I know what's in my mind for him and the Heisman Trophy, without a doubt in my mind," Travis added. "Like he can do that because he believes, and he just wants to win football games, and it's gonna be a fun year for us.”
In just two games, Castellanos has put up some impressive numbers. He's hardly had to use his arm, but when he has, his impact has been felt in a major way.
For instance, the BC transfer has thrown for 389 yards and three touchdowns on just 25 passes (completing 17 of them). More than 120 yards came from just two passes to Duce Robinson in a single game, including the 82-yard missile and the 42-yard bomb that featured Robinson's one-handed catch.
Moreover, Castellanos' ball to Squirrel White in the opening game against 'Bama was a major moment early in the game as it extended the first drive of the contest and led to a touchdown.
The Seminoles will face the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee after a bye week.
