BREAKING: FSU Basketball lands French wing for 2025 recruiting class
Florida State has added another to its 2025-26 roster in an offseason that has seen major change. Luke Loucks has taken over the program for the legendary Leonard Hamilton. The program has also seen eight players already transfer out, and a few more could still come, but talent is now starting to come in.
2025 prospect Thomas Bassong of Overtime Elite has announced his pledge to the Seminoles, picking Florida State over UCF, Kansas State, TCU, Mississippi State, and more. He's currently not ranked on any recruiting sites, but he has enough high-major offers to be three/four-star.
READ MORE: Promising FSU Basketball freshman entering transfer portal
Bassong is originally from France and averaged 15.6 PPG and 7.7 RPG this season for OTE while shooting 34.8% from three-point range. He'll represent France this summer during the U19 World Cup. He projects as a prototypical 3&D wing at 6'8" and has plenty of athleticism. The jumpshot has great mechanics and should be able to develop into a great shooter, but he'll hang his hat early in his career on defense.
This is technically Luke Loucks' first high school signing, as he's added transfers Robert McCray V, Chauncey Wiggins, Kobe MaGee, and LaJae Jones to the team so far, and AJ Swinton announced he's staying. Bassong gives him a young player to build the program around in the future, while his defense could get him on the floor early. Loucks has placed an emphasis on 3&D wings with his additions so far, and this fits right in.
Bassong visited Florida State on March 31st and also took an official visit to UCF in February. France is becoming a hotbed for basketball, producing five lottery picks in the 2023 and 2024 NBA Drafts: Victor Wembanyama (Spurs), Bilal Coulibaly (Wizards), Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks), Alex Sarr (Wizards), and Tidjane Salaun (Hornets).
READ MORE: BREAKING: FSU Basketball lands 2-time All-Conference selection from transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok