Florida State, Texas A&M agree to two-year neutral site series
Luke Loucks has said on record that he wants a challenging non-conference schedule in his first year as Florida State's men's basketball coach. It's always good for a program to go against other high-profile teams as it gives the team more exposure.
They already have two SEC opponents on the schedule as they'll travel to Gainesville for their annual matchup against Florida and they'll host Georgia on December 2nd as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. And they've just added another SEC opponent to their schedule.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein has reported that Florida State has entered a two-year agreement to play a neutral site series with Texas A&M. The game this year will be held on November 28th in Tampa, Florida, while the return date and destination for the 2026-27 season has yet to be determined, other than that it'll be in Texas.
It's a little disappointing that this isn't a home-and-home series, but it'll still be a good way to get in front of a national audience against a known program. Texas A&M Made the NCAA Tournament last season but lost to Michigan in the Round of 32.
Following their exit, head coach Buzz Williams departed for Maryland, so the Aggies hired Bucky McMillan from Samford, who made the NCAA Tournament in 2024. McMillan was one of the buzzier mid-major coaching names over the last few seasons.
Both teams will have revamped rosters, as Florida State is only returning two players from last year's roster, and Texas A&M has brought in 10 new transfers this offseason.
