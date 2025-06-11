FSU Basketball gets familiar matchup for ACC/SEC Challenge
Florida State is in the process of finalizing its 2025-26 regular season schedule as Luke Loucks gets set for his first season as the head coach of the Seminoles. The ACC announced its revised opponents list as the league moves to an 18-game schedule again.
On Wednesday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein announced the matchups for the ACC/SEC Challenge, the third year of the Challenge's existence since moving away from the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Florida State was given a familiar matchup.
The Seminoles will host the Georgia Bulldogs on a date and time to be announced later, but it should be around the last week of November or the first week of December based on the last two seasons.
FSU is 0-2 in the ACC/SEC Challenge, losing a heartbreaker to Georgia in 2023. FSU led 61-44 with less than eight minutes to go and lost 68-66 in regulation off a game-winner by Justin Hill with 1.5 seconds remaining. It was a shocking loss given the team's win over Colorado the game before, and it would just be a theme for the rest of the season.
Florida State also lost last year on the road against LSU, 85-75. FSU will look to pick up their first win of the challenge against a team that made the NCAA Tournament last year. Georgia went 20-13 last season, but they lost their top two players with Asa Newell going to the NBA Draft and Silas Demary Jr. transferring to UConn. Mike White has reloaded the team in the transfer portal, landing players like Jeremiah Wilkinson (Cal), Kanon Catching (BYU), Jordan Ross (Saint Mary's), and Marcus Millender (UTSA).
The SEC dominated this challenge last year, going a ridiculous 14-2. The only two wins came from Clemson at home against Kentucky and Duke at home against Auburn, but the challenge was over after the first night. The ACC hopes to put up a better showing after tying 7-7 in 2023.
