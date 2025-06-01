Nole Gameday

Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football

The Seminoles will have to turn to other options.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The first round of summer official visits are wrapping up in Tallahassee. This is a crucial period for the Seminoles as the program will be looking to stack up #Tribe25 before the beginning of the 2025 season.

Still, Florida State isn't going to be able to win every battle on the recruiting trail. It's just not a feasible ask with boards expanding larger than ever before this year due to the new unlimited official visits rule for both schools and recruits.

Earlier this weekend, four-star defensive lineman Carter Luckie announced he was committing to Georgia over Florida State, North Carolina State, and Ohio State. Luckie made his decision on the same weekend he was in Athens for his official visit.

The move doesn't come as a major surprise as Luckie is from the Peach State. He's been a frequent visitor to Georgia and his brother, Lawson Luckie, is a rising junior tight end for the Bulldogs.

Luckie was scheduled to take a trip to FSU from June 13-15. It remains to be seen if that visit happens at this point. He was last on campus in early March.

As a junior, Carter totaled 51 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections for Norcross High School. He had six games with 5+ tackles, including a season-high nine tackles and six tackles for loss in a 25-13 loss to Brookwood High School.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 318 overall prospect, the No. 39 DL, and the No. 40 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.

The coaching staff will have to turn to other options such as five-star Tristian Givens, five-star Trenton Henderson, four-star Jamarion Mathews (Alabama commit), four-star Zavion Griffin-Haynes, three-star Keyaun Eleazer, three-star Kamron Wilson (Syracuse commit), and three-star Katrell Webb.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

