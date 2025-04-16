Nole Gameday

Former FSU Basketball assistant coach takes new job with Miami Hurricanes

Dec 11, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton listens to assistant coach Charlton Young in the first half against the Florida Gators at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Florida State Seminoles won 83-78. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-Imagn Images / Phil Sears-Imagn Images
It's a season of change for college basketball, as the 2024-25 season is over, and players and coaches are switching teams. Florida State has undergone its own coaching change, as Leonard Hamilton has stepped down and made way for former player Luke Loucks to take over. But that's far from the only change going on in the ACC.

FSU's rival Miami is also going through a coaching change, as Jim Larranaga stepped down after Christmas. They hired Duke assistant Jai Lucas to man the helm and he's building out his own staff, bringing a South Florida legend in as an assistant coach.

Missouri Tigers associate head coach Charlton Young
Feb 14, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers associate head coach Charlton Young reacts to a play during the first half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images / Julie Bennett-Imagn Images

Miami has hired former Florida State assistant Charlton "CY" Young as an associate coach, bringing him in after three years as Missouri's Associate Head Coach under another former FSU assistant, Dennis Gates. Young is from Carol City, Florida, about 20 miles from Miami's campus in Coral Gables, so this gives him a unique opportunity to go home and help build a program that was just in the Final Four a few seasons ago.

Young was instrumental in his near decade with the Seminoles as a recruiter and developer, helping to land highly-touted prospects such as Dwayne Bacon, Terance Mann, Scottie Barnes, and more.

Young is a brilliant and enthusiastic basketball mind and has been a consistent presence across the Southeast. He starred in his playing career at Georgia Southern and eventually returned to become their head coach from 2009-2013, with other assistant stops including Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Jacksonville.

