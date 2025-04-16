Former FSU Basketball assistant coach takes new job with Miami Hurricanes
It's a season of change for college basketball, as the 2024-25 season is over, and players and coaches are switching teams. Florida State has undergone its own coaching change, as Leonard Hamilton has stepped down and made way for former player Luke Loucks to take over. But that's far from the only change going on in the ACC.
FSU's rival Miami is also going through a coaching change, as Jim Larranaga stepped down after Christmas. They hired Duke assistant Jai Lucas to man the helm and he's building out his own staff, bringing a South Florida legend in as an assistant coach.
READ MORE: Luke Loucks consulted Warriors' Steph Curry for major FSU Basketball staff decision
Miami has hired former Florida State assistant Charlton "CY" Young as an associate coach, bringing him in after three years as Missouri's Associate Head Coach under another former FSU assistant, Dennis Gates. Young is from Carol City, Florida, about 20 miles from Miami's campus in Coral Gables, so this gives him a unique opportunity to go home and help build a program that was just in the Final Four a few seasons ago.
Young was instrumental in his near decade with the Seminoles as a recruiter and developer, helping to land highly-touted prospects such as Dwayne Bacon, Terance Mann, Scottie Barnes, and more.
Young is a brilliant and enthusiastic basketball mind and has been a consistent presence across the Southeast. He starred in his playing career at Georgia Southern and eventually returned to become their head coach from 2009-2013, with other assistant stops including Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Jacksonville.
READ MORE: Former FSU Basketball star transfers to Arkansas Razorbacks
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights