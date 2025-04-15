Former FSU Basketball star transfers to Arkansas Razorbacks
The transfer portal continues to churn in college basketball, as more than 2,000 players have entered the portal and are looking for a new destination. 10 players from Florida State's roster last year are among those looking for new homes, including star big man Malique Ewin.
Ewin was a big find for Leonard Hamilton and his staff last season, as the former top-ranked JUCO prospect came in and averaged 14.2 PPG and 7.6 RPG, leading the ACC in field goal percentage. He also showed off brilliant passing and ball-handling, possessing a rare skillset for a big man, which made him highly coveted in the transfer portal.
READ MORE: Luke Loucks consulted Warriors' Steph Curry for major FSU Basketball staff decision
Malique Ewin has announced his pledge to transfer to John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks, joining a program coming off a run to the Sweet 16 in Calipari's first season there. They've got a few key players departing, such as Zvonimir Ivisic and Adou Thiero, so Ewin gives them a a presence down low who can step in right away and be successful.
This is the third Seminole who has found a new program, joining Taylor Bol Bowen, who is also going to the SEC but with Alabama, and Daquan Davis, who is going to Providence. Jamir Watkins (also testing the NBA), Chandler Jackson, Justin Thomas, Jerry Deng, Christian Nitu, Waka Mbatch, and Anastasios Rozakeas are still searching for the next stops in their careers.
Ewin is a former four-star recruit who initially signed with Ole Miss. He spent one season there before trying to transfer late to USF, then realized he wasn't going to be able to play and went the JUCO route. He refined his game at the JUCO level to jump to a successful stint at Florida State, but he'll need to improve his defense and his physicality for a jump to the SEC.
FSU has eight players confirmed so far for its roster: AJ Swinton, Alier Maluk, Robert McCray V, Kobe MaGee, LaJae Jones, Chauncey Wiggins, Alex Steen, and Thomas Bassong.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star has bold take on NIL asking prices
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights