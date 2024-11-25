Former FSU Basketball Guard Commits to Gonzaga
Florida State and Leonard Hamilton are off to their best start since the 2019-20 season, sitting at 6-1, but one of their former prized prospects has been dealing with a unique situation.
Jalen Warley, who transferred away from the program this past offseason, initially went to Virginia before Tony Bennett stepped down a few weeks before the start of the season. That allowed players to enter the transfer portal but they'd have to sit out this season and not play until the 2025-26 season. The only player to take that path was Warley.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball Dominates UMass, 92-59, Best Start Since 2019-20
After visiting Iowa State and Gonzaga, Warley committed to Mark Few and the Zags on Monday. He has one season of eligibility remaining, so the 2025-26 season will be his final year in basketball.
Warley signed with Florida State in 2021 as a five-star prospect but never developed how they hoped. He was an elite on-ball defender, but the offensive side was inconsistent. His last season in Tallahassee was his best, but even then, he only averaged 7.5 PPG and 2.8 APG.
Gonzaga has had a history of turning around former highly sought-after guards, sending Andrew Nembhard to the NBA a few years ago after he struggled at Florida. With a year off to develop, Warley could be an entirely different player for the Zags in 2025.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Discusses Naming Luke Kromenhoek Starting QB Against Rival Florida
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the 2024-25 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators
• Luke Kromenhoek Breaks The Rock After Florida State's First Win Since September