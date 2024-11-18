FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
With the firing of offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has the task of filling these positions while simultaneously preparing his team for their final two games and recruiting players for future seasons.
As for the hiring timeline, the FSU head coach told the media that he’d like to have a clear understanding of the “direction” in which the program is going in terms of the new coordinators that will be brought in.
"Probably out of respect for all people in the regular season, we're working through process, but like I said last week, ideally when the regular season ends you'd like to be able to have a really strong direction of where it's going, and there might be guys that could potentially continue to be playing, where either announcements, agreements that are made, we'll see if that's potential options," Norvell said. "There could be guys that assume roles really quick after the season ends. That's kind of -- there's still a lot of ebb and flow before decisions are made on who's going to take those positions and obviously all the conversations that surround that."
Norvell continued, echoing Athletic Director Michael Alford’s comments concerning the demand for the position openings in the program.
"This last week, there was a lot working through it, and even throughout the course of this past weekend. It was a lot of time that I poured into that, whether it was conversations, whether it was evaluation, where there's been a really good amount of interest in the positions. So just kind of sequencing through what could be the right fit in each of the roles," Norvell added. "There will be time that I have kind of sectioned off throughout the week that I'm going to be able to have the best balance that I can have. I want to pour everything that I have into these players and the opportunity for the week that's ahead, but where there are moments and chances for me to focus on the coaching whether it's search or continuing to go through that process, obviously I'm going to be able to do that to the best of my abilities with that, and I think I've got a great structure to be able to make that happen."
The Florida State Seminoles will finish their season with a two-game home stand against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday followed by the rival Florida Gators next Saturday.
