FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
Change is underway in Tallahassee after Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell fired three members of the staff earlier this month. The Seminoles are already searching for a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and wide receivers coach and more adjustments could be coming as time moves on.
Though the results in Tallahassee this season have been horrific, Norvell has a history of getting promotions for coaches on his staff. The Seminoles saw former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham move on to Oregon before landing the head coaching job at Arizona State, which currently sits at 8-2 after upsetting No. 16 Kansas State. Former linebackers coach Chris Marve is in his third year as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.
Who could be next in line among Florida State's staff to advance their career? Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. is in his second season with the Seminoles after spending a year with the Miami Dolphins as a defensive assistant. Surtain Sr. was previously a successful high school head coach at American Heritage High School and might be looking to lead a program at the college level.
Surtain Sr. played his college ball at Southern Miss and was inducted into the program's Hall of Fame in 2011. The Golden Eagles fired head coach Will Hall following a 1-6 start to the season and a 14-30 record in four years. Surtain Sr. finds himself among the candidates at his alma mater.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Surtain Sr. has already completed an initial interview for the position. Southern Miss hasn't held any in-person interviews but is also in contact with Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley, and Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, per the report. Faulkner is considered the top choice for the Golden Eagles at this time.
The Seminoles went 13-1 during Surtain Sr.'s first season on staff as the defense. FSU was the only team in the FBS to force more incompletions than completions allowed, holding opponents to just 48.3%. The unit also recorded 80 pass breakups and ten interceptions. Following the season, cornerback Renardo Green (2nd round, No. 64) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (3rd round, No. 96) were each selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Surtain Sr. has been one of the only positive recruiters on the coaching staff over the last year. He was involved in the signing of five-star defensive back Charles Lester III and was the primary recruiter for four-star defensive back Ricky Knight III and four-star defensive back Cai Bates. Surtain Sr. is also credited with landing four-star running back Byron Louis and four-star defensive back Gregory Xavier Thomas, who are expected to sign with Florida State in December.
A native of Louisiana, Surtain Sr. played for four years at Southern Miss from 1994-97. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 1996 and 1997, the Conference USA Defensive Player in 1997, and a second-team All-American in 2017. Surtain Sr. has the third-most interceptions (16) and fourth-most pass deflections (31) in school history.
Following his college career, Surtain Sr. spent over a decade playing in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He totaled 547 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 37 interceptions, 105 pass deflections, and two defensive touchdowns during his professional career.
