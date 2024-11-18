Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators
With two games remaining in the 2024 season, Florida State's two-deep looks a lot different than when the campaign kicked off back in late August. Some of those changes were made due to performance but others were forced due to a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball.
The Seminoles were expected to have a dynamic backfield with a variety of playmakers who could contribute in different ways. Instead, the program lost senior running back Roydell Williams and junior running back Jaylin Lucas after just three games.
With the season winding down, head coach Mike Norvell revealed that one of the sidelined running backs has a chance to return for the upcoming rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators. Williams has been progressing in the right direction and Florida State is pushing to have him available for the regular season finale.
"You know, Roydell is progressing well. I don't expect him back this week. He still has one more game of opportunity to be able to play," Norvell said on Monday. "We're going to push with everything that we have to probably have him available the next week. He's still just now kind of getting back into the swing of things, and I've liked the progress, liked the work. He's done a great job just trying to pour into the group of running backs."
Williams has missed the last seven games after popping up with a lower-body injury prior to FSU's lone victory against Cal. He's rushed 20 times for 54 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 46 yards this year. Williams can play in one more contest and still redshirt to retain his eligibility for the 2025 season.
Norvell also noted that redshirt senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei likely won't progress enough in time to return this season. The Seminoles have turned to redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek over the last five games. Glenn and Kromenhoek are listed as co-starters for the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon.
