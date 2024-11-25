Mike Norvell Discusses Naming Luke Kromenhoek Starting QB Against Rival Florida
Florida State is coming off its second victory of the season last week in their 41-7 victory over Charleston Southern. 2024 hasn't been kind to the Seminoles as they stand at 2-9 ahead of perhaps one of the biggest rivalries in college football against the Florida Gators.
So far, FSU has played four different quarterbacks, including the one series Trever Jackson played at the end of last week's game. However, they have now listed a sole signal-caller on the depth chart; true freshman Luke Kromenhoek.
Kromenhoek was 13/20 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 31 yards on the ground on eight attempts. He showed the ability to extend drives once the rhythm of the game slowed down for him and head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday that he expected Kromenhoek to start for the second straight game to conclude the year.
"There were some throws that he missed and some parts of reads different and progressions where I think he’ll continue to become even that much more efficient," Norvell said of Kromenhoek on Monday. "But, I thought he did a really nice job throughout the course of the game. My expectation is that it will probably be the same this week, giving him an opportunity to go out there and continue to get better."
Kromenhoek's 202.9 passer rating and 63% completion percentage were impressive, but making critical plays in critical situations stood out, converting on third downs in a trend that we haven't seen much of all season.
"I thought he managed the game really well. He was able to locate the ball where he needed to, and he got some one-on-one throws, and he was decisive with that," Norvell continued. "I thought there were a handful of plays where you felt him, I'm not going to say take a deep breath, but he really did. He played with rhythm, stayed on time, and executed well."
Florida is expected to start a true freshman of their own in former 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway. Lagway has played in 10 games this season and has thrown for 1,477 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Gators are on a two-game win streak after victories over LSU and Ole Miss. UF is 6-5 on the season, but Lagway has seemed to have given them a spark since he took over the starting role.
"You see him progressing throughout the year. He's playing with more confidence as time goes on. He’s made some big strides over the course of the season. He’s definitely a player with impressive arm talent—he can throw the ball all across the field," Norvell said of Lagway. "He’s done a good job of extending plays when things break down or when he needs to move. He keeps his eyes downfield and can definitely hurt you if you don’t stick in your coverage."
Lagway and Kromenhoek have a history together as they were roommates at Elite 11, a premiere quarterback competition for recruits. Norvell said that Lagway is closing out the season playing his best football and that his confidence is increasing with the more reps he gets.
"He’s athletic enough to be able to make you pay with his legs as well. Overall, he’s a very talented young man but also one who's being able to play with confidence as he gains more reps in different situations. He’s playing his best football of the year right now."
The classic rivalry against Florida is set to take place inside Doak Campbell Stadium with a kick off time of 7:00 p.m. It will be Senior Night and the last game of the season for the Seminoles.
