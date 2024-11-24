Luke Kromenhoek Breaks The Rock After Florida State's First Win Since September
Florida State started its third different quarterback this season on Saturday as true freshman Luke Kromenhoek got the opportunity to take the reins against Charleston Southern. Though the Seminoles were facing an overmatched opponent, Kromenhoek did his part to guide the team to its second victory of the year, snapping a six-game losing streak in the process.
Kromenhoek completed a career-high 13/20 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns while adding 31 yards on the ground. His first touchdown came on a shovel pass to fellow true freshman Amaree Williams in the second quarter. Kromenhoek found his rhythm in the second half with a 71-yard scoring pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas in the third quarter which marked FSU's longest offensive play of the season. He connected with sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams on a 10-yard strike later in the frame.
The Georgia native's three touchdown passes tied for the 2nd-most in a game by a true freshman in program history. He graded out at 90.2 overall according to PFF which is the highest by an FSU quarterback since Jordan Travis in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl (92.4).
Following the 41-7 victory, Kromenhoek was honored with the opportunity to break FSU's second rock of the season. Walk-on wide receiver Willy Suarez also got in on the action after forcing a fumble on punt coverage that helped the Seminoles begin the onslaught.
Earlier this season, Joshua Farmer and Edwin Joseph broke the only other rock following their performances in the win against Cal.
