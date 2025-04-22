Nole Gameday

Former offensive starter leaves FSU football for Missouri Tigers

Experienced Seminole offensive lineman finds new home in the SEC.

Tommy Mire

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The spring transfer window has been in full swing, and the Florida State Seminoles have not been immune to players seeking better opportunities with new programs. The 'Noles have lost eight players to the NCAA Transfer Portal, which could change the look of their offense in 2025.

One of those players, former starting offensive lineman Jaylen Early, has found a new home. Early appeared in eight games with six starts during the 2024 season. He has played in 18 games over the course of three years with the Seminoles.

The six-foot-five, 305-pound lineman announced via social media that he has committed to Missouri after a recent visit with the Tigers.

"LETS GO TIGERS"

Early spent most of the spring working his way back from injury, but showed potential at the end of last season. He will have two years of eligibility left when he joins Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz's team and lands in Columbia, Missouri.

If the trend of offensive linemen exiting the program continues, FSU might have to get creative in the trenches. They've already lost redshirt senior TJ Ferguson and have been plagued by injuries throughout the spring.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

