Former offensive starter leaves FSU football for Missouri Tigers
The spring transfer window has been in full swing, and the Florida State Seminoles have not been immune to players seeking better opportunities with new programs. The 'Noles have lost eight players to the NCAA Transfer Portal, which could change the look of their offense in 2025.
One of those players, former starting offensive lineman Jaylen Early, has found a new home. Early appeared in eight games with six starts during the 2024 season. He has played in 18 games over the course of three years with the Seminoles.
The six-foot-five, 305-pound lineman announced via social media that he has committed to Missouri after a recent visit with the Tigers.
Early spent most of the spring working his way back from injury, but showed potential at the end of last season. He will have two years of eligibility left when he joins Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz's team and lands in Columbia, Missouri.
If the trend of offensive linemen exiting the program continues, FSU might have to get creative in the trenches. They've already lost redshirt senior TJ Ferguson and have been plagued by injuries throughout the spring.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
