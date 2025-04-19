Ex-Florida State basketball guard finds new home in transfer portal
The new age of Florida State Basketball is well underway as head coach Luke Loucks has been filling out his staff and roster over the last few weeks. The Seminoles are going through a complete makeover as ten of the 12 scholarship players from last season entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Friday evening, Chandler Jackson became the fourth former member of the program to find a new home this offseason. According to 247Sports's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has signed with Arkansas State to continue his college career.
Jackson is coming off a junior season with the Seminoles where he averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 24.2 minutes per game. He appeared in 29 games, making 27 starts, and served as Florida State's primary point guard. Jackson scored in double figures five times.
The Tennessee native originally joined FSU as a top-100 prospect in the 2022 class. He spent most of his first two seasons with the program as a member of the rotation in the backcourt before jumping into a starting role this past season.
Jackson scored a career-high 19 points on 7/10 shooting in Florida State's 84-76 victory against Boston College on February 20, 2024.
Arkansas State went 25-11 last year in head coach Ryan Pannone's first year with the program. Jackson is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Florida State likely found its point guard for the 2025-26 season this evening by landing UMass Lowell's Martin Somerville.
Who Does Have Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G Martin Somerville
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
Freshman G Cam Miles
